Exploring Applications of CAR-T Therapy Outside Oncology: Strategies for Applying Lessons Learned, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar focuses on the seamless transition of oncology expertise into non-oncological realms, illustrating how clinical development and operational insights gleaned from managing cancer treatments can be effectively applied to enhance patient care in other disease contexts. Drawing parallels between the complexities of oncology clinical development and the challenges inherent in other therapeutic areas, the expert speakers will elucidate the invaluable lessons learned and strategies devised within the field of oncology that can be leveraged to optimize outcomes in diverse medical domains.

The expert speakers will examine the evolutionary trajectory of biologic therapies, noting how less complex treatments such as monoclonal antibodies have successfully expanded beyond oncology into rheumatology, autoimmune diseases and beyond. This journey serves as a testament to the adaptability and versatility of advanced therapeutic modalities, hinting at a future where cell and gene therapies seamlessly integrate into the fabric of modern medicine, offering hope and healing to patients worldwide.

They will also explore the current and future landscape of CAR-T therapy, highlighting its diverse applications and potential. From revolutionizing treatment approaches in non-oncological diseases to leveraging operational oncology experience for broader therapeutic insights, this webinar will provide valuable lessons and insights into the transformative power of CAR-T therapy across various therapeutics.

Join experts from Fortrea, Frederick Derosier, DO, Vice President, Rare Disease, Advanced Therapies, and Pediatrics, Dr. Brian Hamilton, Senior Medical Director; and Jan Skoumal, Executive Director, Global Project Delivery, Oncology, for the live webinar on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Exploring Applications of CAR-T Therapy Outside Oncology: Strategies for Applying Lessons Learned.

