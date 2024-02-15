Exploring Digital Partners with KNEKT.tv to Launch "NFLNCD" in February 2024

Exploring Digital and KNEKT.tv are thrilled to announce their collaboration, launching the groundbreaking series, "NFLNCD," on February 29th, 2024.

MOBILE, Ala., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This partnership offers viewers a unique opportunity to dive deep into the lives of inﬂuencers, going beyond the constraints of social media algorithms.

"NFLNCD" invites audiences to explore the personal stories of inﬂuencers, providing an authentic glimpse into their lives. It's a chance to discover new personalities and connect with the stories that shape their favorite content creators.

Tom Coverly, the renowned professional comedy magician, motivational speaker, and host of "NFLNCD," has captured over 5 million audiences worldwide with his headline tours. Recognized as one of America's top motivational entertainers, Coverly's impact has earned praise from music icon Paula Abdul, who describes him as a "magical inspiration." He's been featured in LA WEEKLY's Top 10 Positive People and Forbes Magazine for his entrepreneurial endeavors, excelling in engaging audiences through acclaimed school assembly programs. As a top positive social media inﬂuencer at the Cheer Choice Awards, he's shared his inspiring story on various platforms including NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, Access Hollywood, TEDx stages, and numerous radio stations.

Heather Van Riper, NFLNCD producer, expressed excitement about the partnership with KNEKT.tv stating, "This series reﬂects our commitment to providing viewers with unique, unﬁltered content that goes beyond social media's surface. With Tom Coverly leading the way, 'NFLNCD' promises an unparalleled viewing experience."

In addition to Coverly, "NFLNCD" will feature exclusive interviews with inﬂuencers such as Charlotte Tucker, The McCartys, Kevin Lawson, Kevin Eudy, Mario Cortolezzis, Lindsey Brooks, Juju n Lulu, James Smith aka Lion Dad, Tanya Lee Davis, Johnny Di Domenico, Ty Garcia, Natalie Rose, Ophelia Nichols aka MamaTot, and Danielle Claudio.

Viewers can tune in to "NFLNCD" on KNEKT.tv accessible via Roku, Apple App Store, and Google Play. Mark your calendars for the premiere on February 29, 2024, as the series reshapes how viewers connect with inﬂuencers and introduces them to inspiring new personalities.

Media Contact

Shawna Whitsett, Exploring Digital, 1 251.623.1223 (C), [email protected], www.NFLNCDTV.COM

SOURCE Exploring Digital