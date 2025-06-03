Exploring Peptide In-Vitro ADME Properties: From Natural Peptides to Synthetic Analogues, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

This webinar is ideal for professionals involved in peptide drug development, formulation scientists, pharmacokinetic experts and anyone interested in advancing the stability and performance of peptide-based therapeutics. Post this

Attendees will gain insights into the key ADME properties that influence novel peptide therapeutics, with a focus on:

Evaluation of peptide stability in biological matrices (plasma, liver, intestine, kidney) and resistance to proteases

Mechanisms of protease resistance and strategies for improving metabolic stability

Assessment of in-vitro permeability and factors affecting absorption

This webinar is ideal for professionals involved in peptide drug development, formulation scientists, pharmacokinetic experts and anyone interested in advancing the stability and performance of peptide-based therapeutics.

Register for this webinar to gain valuable insights into ADME properties across diverse peptide classes and discover strategies to enhance metabolic stability and drug-like performance.

Join Dr. Haoqing Chen, PhD, Lead of ADME, BioDuro, for the live webinar on Friday, June 13, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Exploring Peptide In-Vitro ADME Properties: From Natural Peptides to Synthetic Analogues.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Contact:

Vera Kovacevic

Tel: +1 (416) 977-6555 x371

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com

SOURCE Xtalks