Exploring Porous Glass as a Cutting-Edge Substrate for Life Science Applications, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

From selecting the appropriate materials to designing for manufacturing, innovators are faced with endless challenges on their path to commercial success Post this

In this webinar, Dr. Bill James, PhD, will share an innovation in porous glass, SCHOTT CoralPor®, that has broad applications across life science. Porous glass can be used as a substrate to improve DNA synthesis, serve as a superior alternative to standard nitrocellulose membranes for filtration or separation, carry liquids more efficiently and more. Utilization has even extended further into an innovative application space: point-of-care (POC) diagnostics.

In this cutting-edge landscape, CoralPor® porous glass stands out as a potential game-changing material due to its distinctive properties, high specific surface area and rigid microstructure, offering a series of inherent advantages over competing materials within the POC domain. Leveraging these characteristics, devices utilizing porous glass manifest superior performance metrics, which have been instrumental in reshaping the landscape of diagnostic applications.

Join this webinar to explore the diverse applications of porous glass, from improving DNA synthesis to serving as a superior alternative in filtration and separation processes.

Join Dr. James Downs, Business Development Manager, US, SCHOTT MINIFAB; and Bill James, VP of R&D and New Ventures, SCHOTT North America, for the live webinar on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 11am EST.

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Exploring Porous Glass as a Cutting-Edge Substrate for Life Science Applications.

ABOUT XTALKS

Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.

To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com

For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/

Media Contact

Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected]

SOURCE Xtalks