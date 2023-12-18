Exploring Porous Glass as a Cutting-Edge Substrate for Life Science Applications, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the unique properties of porous glass for various uses in research, diagnostics and other life science applications. Attendees will learn about the properties, chemistry and availability (e.g., formats) of porous glass. The featured speakers will discuss the diverse applications of porous glass, from improving DNA synthesis to serving as a superior alternative in filtration and separation processes.
TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an informative webinar to explore porous glass innovations' diverse uses in life science research and diagnostics, uncovering unique properties and versatile applications. Designing and manufacturing life science research and diagnostic consumables can be a challenging journey. From selecting the appropriate materials to designing for manufacturing, innovators are faced with endless challenges on their path to commercial success.
SCHOTT, a leader in specialty glass and advanced materials manufacturing, provides expertise and manufacturing services tailored to bring products to commercial success, with a focus on material innovation and supporting product realization.
In this webinar, Dr. Bill James, PhD, will share an innovation in porous glass, SCHOTT CoralPor®, that has broad applications across life science. Porous glass can be used as a substrate to improve DNA synthesis, serve as a superior alternative to standard nitrocellulose membranes for filtration or separation, carry liquids more efficiently and more. Utilization has even extended further into an innovative application space: point-of-care (POC) diagnostics.
In this cutting-edge landscape, CoralPor® porous glass stands out as a potential game-changing material due to its distinctive properties, high specific surface area and rigid microstructure, offering a series of inherent advantages over competing materials within the POC domain. Leveraging these characteristics, devices utilizing porous glass manifest superior performance metrics, which have been instrumental in reshaping the landscape of diagnostic applications.
Join this webinar to explore the diverse applications of porous glass, from improving DNA synthesis to serving as a superior alternative in filtration and separation processes.
Join Dr. James Downs, Business Development Manager, US, SCHOTT MINIFAB; and Bill James, VP of R&D and New Ventures, SCHOTT North America, for the live webinar on Thursday, January 11, 2024, at 11am EST.
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Exploring Porous Glass as a Cutting-Edge Substrate for Life Science Applications.
