Exploring the Benefits of Parallel Multiplex Immunohistochemistry, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, gain insights into UltraPlex multiplex immunohistochemistry and the importance of a modular approach in designing multiplex assays. Attendees will learn what UltraPlex Multiplex is. The featured speaker will discuss why a modular approach is important when designing multiplex assays. The speaker will also share why signal conservation is important to assay analysis.
TORONTO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Discover an innovative webinar delving into multiplex immunohistochemistry techniques and the importance of a modular approach in designing multiplex assays. Multiplex immunofluorescent (mxIF) and multiplex immunochromogenic (mxIHC) histochemistry have become important techniques for immunohistochemistry and spatialomics research as they yield significantly greater information into the tissue as the contextual relationships between markers are conserved.
Cell IDx's UltraPlex parallel mxIF and mxIHC technology, wherein sequential application of cocktails of primary antibodies followed by cocktails of secondary detection antibodies are applied. These cocktails are applied directly to tissue and introduce several distinct advantages, including but not limited to the use of primary antibodies from any species, a single antigen retrieval step, conservation of tissue, significantly shorter staining times, and high degrees of modularity.
Combining chromogenic or fluorescent UltraPlex in your research with image analysis software yields large amounts of data produced in less time versus other multiplex techniques.
Join this webinar to gain insights into UltraPlex multiplex immunohistochemistry and the importance of a modular approach in designing multiplex assays.
Join Matt Levin, BSc, R&D Manager, Leica Biosystems, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Exploring the Benefits of Parallel Multiplex Immunohistochemistry.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars to the global life science, food and medical device community. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from life science, food and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps Life Science professionals stay current with industry developments, trends and regulations. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit http://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit http://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, vkovacevic@xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article