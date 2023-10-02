Exploring the Benefits of Parallel Multiplex Immunohistochemistry, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Combining chromogenic or fluorescent UltraPlex in your research with image analysis software yields large amounts of data produced in less time versus other multiplex techniques. Tweet this

Combining chromogenic or fluorescent UltraPlex in your research with image analysis software yields large amounts of data produced in less time versus other multiplex techniques.

Join this webinar to gain insights into UltraPlex multiplex immunohistochemistry and the importance of a modular approach in designing multiplex assays.

Join Matt Levin, BSc, R&D Manager, Leica Biosystems, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at 11am EDT (4pm BST/UK).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Exploring the Benefits of Parallel Multiplex Immunohistochemistry.

