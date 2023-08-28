Exploring the Biggest Culinary Food Trend EATING PLANTS SEASON TWO Released this Fall

"It is the culinary revolution the world needs, and EATING PLANTS captures the passionate personalities leading the charge. Terrifically engaging and totally mouth-watering" -Screen Watching. Tweet this

"It's an uplifting watch that is sure to tantalize viewers' taste buds while also stoking their wanderlust' -Nourish Magazine.

"EATING PLANTS – impacting the future of our planet" -Jenny Cooney, HFPA

The new SEASON 2 showcases: MEXICO (hosted by actor Sofia Sisniega-recently starring in the Netflix series Thursday Night Widows (Las Viudas de los Jueves) and the Amazon Original comedy feature Crazy for Change (Locas por el Cambio); SWEDEN (hosted by cover model, influencer and designer Cajsa Wessberg- recently featured in Vogue, Elle, AMICA, Garnier and L'Officiel); NEW ZEALAND (hosted by actor Sonam Hoani recently featured in Shortland St-TVNZ, Mr. Corman on Apple; THAILAND (hosted by actor model influencer Richie Kul with campaigns for Swatch, Chevrolet, Nivea, GQ, Men's Health, Out, Cosmopolitan, FHM and acclaimed Vietnamese film Pearls of the Far East; CANADA (hosted by Amy Symington, a nutrition professor, author, researcher and plant-based chef at George Brown College; and a second AUSTRALIAN episode hosted by actor, producer, environmental activist Martin Dingle Wall. Season 2 notables include Mexican actor Sofia Sisniega, Swedish cover model-Cajsa Wessberg, and New Zealand actor Sonam Hoani.

The multiple-season series captures the rapid growth of the plant-based industry with a predicted value of over $162 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Bloomberg Intelligence. A considerable percentage of consumers of plant-based meat alternatives are actually meat-eaters. Major Fast-Food Chains and Restaurants offer plant-based alternatives on their menus and spend colossal advertising and marketing dollars to attract consumers.

The first of its kind, this series continues to offer practical tips and health benefits of a vegan diet. A colorful travelog of recipes and cooking skills to inspire viewers around the globe to put plant-based food options on their tables. The hosts engage with international experts to create plant-based alternatives that are changing the shape of food and the food industry. The series is packed with ideas from doctors, athletes, influencers, and chefs leading the movement, who effect change in cooking, health, and the planet.

"We wanted to offer meat and plant eaters alike tips on flavors, textures, and tastes and offer a new range of recipes that will add protein and nutrients to plant-based meals. The series aims to help educate people around this delicious new culinary trend; how to cook, shop, snack, and pack great healthy food in lunchboxes," states co-creator Clere.

Series co-creator McIntryre says, "Many people recognize the need to switch to a more plant-based diet for their health and the planet." In the series, Dr. Neal Barnard of The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine states, "The health benefits of a plant-based diet include reversing diabetes, lowering cholesterol, and reducing heart disease." The recent UN Climate report identifies adopting more plant-based diets "as a major opportunity for mitigating and adapting to climate change."

Under their banner, Second Nature films, Kate Clere, and Mick McIntyre are best known for their global phenomenon documentary Kangaroo: A love-hate story - an inside look at the mass destruction of Kangaroos that prompted a parliamentary inquiry in New South Wales and launched a movement of its own. The critically acclaimed multiple award-winning films received rave reviews, including VARIETY -"Has the potential to help bring kangaroo welfare and management into much sharper focus in Australia and internationally." The NEW YORK TIMES "The filmmakers are determined to sound a wake-up siren, and they blast it here with extra strength," and "Shocking and Revealing," by BBC LONDON. Co-Director Kate Clere's Yogawoman also drew global interest. Mick and Kate are multi-award-winning documentary filmmakers who bring together crucial international social and environmental issues with beautiful cinematic storytelling. Their film What to do about Whales drew acclaim for examining why whales are worth more alive than dead.

SEASON 1 showcased America (hosted by Katie Cleary - Actor, Director, and Producer), Germany (hosted by Dr. Aljosha Muttardi -Doctor, Actor - recently released Netflix- Queer Eye Germany, Youtube sensation, Influencer, and Gordon Prox - Youtube sensation, Influencer), Israel (hosted by Ori Shavit- Chef, Writer- Vegan Girls Have More Fun, Food Critic), the United Kingdom (hosted by Lucy Watson - Actor, Influencer, Chef, Writer), China (hosted by Nancy Zhao - Influencer, Chef, Writer, founder of the Redthread project, EduThread charity, and the Beijing Vegan Community), and Australia (hosted by Martin Dingle Wall - Actor, Producer, Environmental Activist). Notables appearing in Eating Plants include; NYC Mayor Eric Adams, Forbes 50 over 50 Miyoko Schinner, US celebrity chef Daphne Jade Cheng, Caro Cult from Netflix BioHackers, Channel 4 A Place in the Sun presenter Jasmine Harman, Great British Menu chef Kirk Howarth, Earthlings Director Shaun Monson, Director of the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine Dr. Neal Barnard, NYC Restaurateur Ravi DeRossi, Victor Koo co-founder of Youku (China Youtube). Founder and CEO of International Anti-Poaching Foundation Damien Mander and hosts include Aljosha Muttardi from Netflix Queer Eye Germany, E4 Made in Chelsea star Lucy Watson, and Martin Dingle Wall from Netflix Cypher. Season one has screened at the International Social Change Film festival, S.O.F.A Film Festival and the International Vegna Film Festival. Season 1 has been sold to broadcasters in Australia, New Zealand, UK, France, Brazil, Poland, Czech Republic, BBC Perisa, BBC Arabic, Slovakia, Latvia, Lithuania, Georgia, Greece, Estonia and various airlines.

