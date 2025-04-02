Exploring the Challenges of Designing and Executing First-in-Human Oncology Trials, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

To ensure success, sponsors must navigate a host of challenges to ensure safety, timeliness and scientific validity. Post this

This webinar will highlight key considerations and best practices for designing and executing FIH oncology trials, offering practical solutions to help sponsors navigate the regulatory, operational and clinical hurdles inherent to these studies. The key topics will include:

Preparing a robust IND package

Developing a clear plan for dose escalation

Streamlining site initiation and patient recruitment

Managing cohorts and safety review committees

Register for this webinar to explore best practices such as regulatory preparation, site initiation, cohort management and safety monitoring for designing and executing first-in-human oncology trials.

Join experts from Ergomed Clinical Research, Bin Pan, PhD, Executive Director of Operational Strategy; and Juliet Moritz, Senior Vice President of Strategic Solutions & Patient Centricity, for the live webinar on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 10am EDT (4pm CEST/EU-Central).

For more information or to register for this event, visit Exploring the Challenges of Designing and Executing First-in-Human Oncology Trials.

