Exploring the Cost of Secrets: New Fiction Novel Tackles Police Misconduct and Racial Prejudice

"Everybody Has Secrets," features a deadly case of mistaken identity, when police officers shoot Thomas Williamson and Deshawn Spielman after they mistake the boys for robbery suspects, leaving their families to deal with the fallout. Committed to uncovering the truth behind Thomas and Deshawn's deaths, they demand justice but face an uphill battle against a corrupt police department that will do anything to cover up their secrets.

"The book acts as a mirror to some of the injustices that we face in today's society," Degree explains. "Everyone has skeletons in their closet, some worse than others. Privacy comes at a premium as technology becomes more ingrained into our lives. People can go to extremes to protect the secrets that they would rather take to the grave."

Throughout the story, the characters grapple with grief, injustice, and the complexities of racial tensions in their community. They confront their own biases, question their beliefs, and fight for justice and accountability. The novel raises important questions about police brutality, systemic racism, and the power of grassroots movements in seeking change.

The novel also explores the corrupt and dysfunctional nature of their local police department, as Lt. Jones, a police officer, struggles with following Chief Stanton's orders and questions the department's handling of the protests. Detective Salvatore, from internal affairs, investigates the police's actions and tries to uncover the truth behind the shootings and their involvement with a white supremacist group.

"Everybody Has Secrets" is the first in a trilogy with more books planned to be released in the future.

About the author

Terrence Degree is a technical engineer and author. He also has his own luxury Italian-made shoe line, Signature Terrence, and a music label, Degree Music Group. A true Virgo in every way, you can identify those traits in each chapter of the book. He has a gift for applying what he has seen or learned in life to many other purposes. To learn more, please visit https://terrencedegree.com/.

