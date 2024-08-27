Exploring the Next Frontier with AI: Transforming Space, Earth Science and the Future

This exclusive event offers you a unique opportunity to gain insights from NASA on how AI is pushing the boundaries of space exploration and scientific discovery, and be inspired by the possibilities of AI and its potential to address global challenges. Post this

Join us on Tuesday 17 September 2024 at The Forum, Columbia University, from 16:00pm to 19:00pm (EDT) for an evening of thought-provoking discussions and revolutionary insights.

The event kicks off with the U.S. film premiere of the Tech Flix documentary "AI and Robotics: A Near Future You're Not Prepared For," produced by Harvey Nash and NashTech. This compelling documentary tackles the challenges and opportunities presented by AI and robotics, featuring interviews with leading experts from the National Robotarium in Scotland, the Estonian Government and prominent academics.

Following the film, a dynamic panel discussion led by NASA Goddard Space Flight Center's Chief AI Officer, Omar Hatamleh, will explore the transformative impact of AI on humanity. Hear from visionary leaders and experts about how AI is:

Revolutionizing space exploration with autonomous systems and predictive analytics

Driving groundbreaking discoveries in Earth science

Shaping the future of our planet and universe

This exclusive event offers you a unique opportunity to:

Gain insights from NASA on how AI is pushing the boundaries of space exploration and scientific discovery

Be inspired by the possibilities of AI and its potential to address global challenges

Network with fellow technology leaders and innovators

Don't miss this chance to embark on a journey that transcends the limits of imagination. Secure your spot today!

Space is limited. Register your interest now: https://campaign.nashtechglobal.com/nasa-ai-event

About Harvey Nash

Harvey Nash, part of Nash Squared, is a global leader in technology and talent solutions. We help organizations navigate the evolving tech landscape by providing a comprehensive suite of services, including recruitment, workforce management, software development, and technology solutions.

About NashTech

Backed by Nash Squared, NashTech empowers businesses worldwide with transformative technology solutions. Our team of passionate tech experts delivers innovative solutions that meet your unique goals and ambitions.

About NASA Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA Goddard Space Flight Center is the world's leading space agency, dedicated to pushing the boundaries of human knowledge. The agency leverages AI to unlock groundbreaking discoveries in space exploration, Earth science, and much more.

Media Contact

Brenna Barnett, Harvey Nash, (704) 796 4162, [email protected], https://www.harveynash.com

SOURCE Harvey Nash