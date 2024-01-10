'Exploring the options for senior living,' a new report from Elder Placement Professionals

There are many different types of senior living situations, each designed to meet the special individual needs of senior citizens. Post this

Worrying about making the right decision for a loved one can be eased by understanding more about the options that are available for senior living, lifestyles, and medical circumstances. Making a hard decision is easier when family members are fully informed.

Elder Placement Professionals specialize in working with everyone involved to find the best new living situation. There are many different types of senior living situations, each designed to meet the special individual needs of senior citizens. The San Luis Obispo assisted living service has professional relationships with numerous different types of elder living providers:

Home care, also referred to as aging in place, is an option where seniors continue to live in their own homes with support services. This choice allows them to maintain their independence and familiarity with their surroundings.

Nursing homes provide 24/7 medical care and support for seniors with complex medical needs or severe cognitive impairment.

Residential care homes are smaller facilities, with fewer residents than other types of living situations. A residential care home often has a quiet, homelike atmosphere and many seniors find comfort in new friends they meet and share meals and activities with. Residential care homes in California are licensed by the State of California .

are licensed by the . Retirement communities are designed for retirees who are still active but need some assistance. Residents of retirement communities retain a great deal of independence and they may live independently in an apartment or bungalow and come and go as they please.

Alzheimer's, Dementia, and Parkinson's care facilities are designed specifically for individuals with Alzheimer's or other forms of dementia. They offer a safe and structured environment.

Assisted living facilities offer a balance between independence and support. Seniors have their apartments or rooms while receiving assistance with daily activities like medication management, meals, and housekeeping.

The professionals from the San Luis Obispo assisted living service spend the time necessary to find the perfect solution for loved ones, starting with an assessment of medical, social and financial needs. With their knowledge of the industry, they can help find the best options available, facilitate tours of recommended facilities, help negotiate affordable costs and facilitate the medical paperwork. And, their services are free.

Nicole Pazdan was drawn to senior citizens at a young age. She was a volunteer Candy Striper at 16 years old and then obtained her California Nurses Assistant (CNA) and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) license. She worked in a nursing home until she was 19, then went into home health care. Nicole received her Business Administration degree, from Cal Poly State University. In 1998 she moved her three boys to San Luis Obispo, CA. She became a Certified Senior Adviser (CSA) in 2007.

She founded Elder Placement Professionals after having a very difficult experience finding an assisted living facility for a family member Before this experience, she didn't realize all the different service options available and didn't know where to begin to get her family member placed. Nicole took a lot from this overwhelming emotional experience and decided to dedicate her work to helping families in similar situations. Nicole always makes the effort to personally meet with all the families she works with. She takes the time to display all the available assisted living options, ensuring your loved one's comfort in the perfect living situation.

Elder Placement Professionals

1119 Palm St.

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

(805) 546-8777

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, [email protected]

SOURCE Elder Placement Professionals