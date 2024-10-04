Exploring the Software needs for VPP - New Research Report

"It is the definitive market size and outlook available in the industry. The report highlights that the market for VPP-related software solutions in Europe is already robust and will expand rapidly as the transition to net-zero continues to gain momentum." Post this

"The issue of this report is an important step forward in establishing the Energy Transition Technologies practice led by Dr. Reitgruber at ComTech," said Dr. Gary M. Vasey. "It is available for download on the new ETT Center web portal (www.ettcenter.com) established to support this practice. It highlights many of the technology and software opportunities around the energy transition in Europe and sizes that market."

The report was performed as a sponsored study with Beacon Platform, Energy One Europe and Navitasoft kindly sponsoring the project. Commodities People also acted as a media partner for the study.

About Commodity Technology Advisory

Commodity Technology Advisory (ComTech Advisory) is the leading analyst organization covering the Energy and Commodity Trading and Risk Management (E/CTRM) and Energy Transition technology markets. Led by Dr. Gary M. Vasey, along with affiliate analysts Dr. Irina Reitgruber and Kevin Mossop, ComTech Advisory provides invaluable insights, backed by primary research and decades of experience, into the issues and trends affecting both the users and providers of the applications and services that are crucial for success in markets constantly roiled by globalization, regulation and innovation. For more information, visit http://www.comtechadvisory.com

Media Contact

Dr. Irina reitgruber, Commodity Technology Advisory, 42 775718112, [email protected], www.comtechadvisory.com

SOURCE Commodity Technology Advisory