Exploring Women of the Bible to Demonstrate the Sacred Value, Strength And Purpose Given to Every Woman By God

When asked what inspired the author to write this book, Dr. Salazar said, "This is my testimony in observing society today. My book is more than just a historical account—it's a call to recognize the sacred value, strength, and purpose given to every woman by God."

Dr. Arnetta Armour Salazar has served as Founding Senior Pastor of Heaven Hands Ministries International Church, Inc. for more than 25 years. She impacts everyone with her powerful knowledge of God's Word, His Truth, and the supernatural gifts of the Holy Spirit – who gives her insight to the mysteries of God. As a Humanitarian, she does local missions work and has done international missions work in East and West Africa. Dr. Salazar is the Founder of Virtuous Works for Christ Global Ministries, Inc. and Ladies of the Lord Jesus Christ Women's Ministries. Her ministries are recognized as "Ministries of Holy Excellence!" She is an entrepreneur, founder of Netta, LLC, a published author, poet, songwriter, vocalist and podcast host on YouTube, and does live sessions on Facebook. Her hobbies are being in the presence of the Lord with the Saints and Proclaiming God's glory to the nations, and his mighty deeds to all people but, her favorite hobby is living the life as a Daughter of God, as "He who created the very universe and is Lord of all!" Dr. Salazar also enjoys traveling, reading, swimming, relaxing, and listening to Christian and gospel music.

Xulon Press is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. What God Did For The Woman is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

