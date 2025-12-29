Explosive Research into the Creation of Bioweapons Unleashed in The Sleeper Agent by Adam Finnegan

In discussing Lyme Disease this December, FDA Commissioner Marty Makary said*, "I can tell you with a high degree of probability it came from Lab 257 on Plum Island, just outside of Connecticut, 25 miles from Lyme, Connecticut, where the first case was described." The Sleeper Agent agrees. Post this

Recent claims by leading Trump Administration health officials about the links between the rise of recent diseases and biological warfare are supported by The Sleeper Agent: The Rise of Lyme Disease, Chronic Illness, and the Great Imitator Antigens of Biological Warfare by Author Adam Finnegan.

The Sleeper Agent dives heavily into the subject and the life work of Dr. Erich Traub, who weaponized the Lyme disease spirochetes and a cocktail of additional pathogens all rolled into the same tick, beginning in Germany and brought them to Plum Island, New York where he released them again, committing bioterrorism on American soil. Additionally, Erich Traub pioneered research with a horse virus known as Equine Infectious Anemia virus, and when later combined with monkey plasma transformed into the virus known as HIV, claims Mr. Finnegan.

Researcher Finnegan has the receipts, official records, documents, science and medical journals, as well as the testimony of former intelligence officers to back up his claims. Now these claims are getting revisited thanks to public statements by U.S. health officials, most notably Secretary Robert F. Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary.

The Sleeper Agent: The Rise of Lyme Disease, Chronic Illness, and the Great imitator Antigens or Biological Warfare explores an entire side of immunology coined "immune tolerance" and its implications for health, disease, and vaccine safety, said Mr. Finnegan.

"My book's ground-breaking research serves an Occam's razor to explain the current health crisis and puts forward a very startling possibility - that foreign influence - long in the making - has taken hold of the public health establishment and uses it to our detriment," said Finnegan. "Sleeper Agent is a must read to understand today's current health catastrophe and why health in American and Western countries continues to decline despite being touted as the most advanced in medicine."

*Makary quote from https://connecticutcentinal.com/makary-lyme-disease-came-from-plum-island-off-coast-of-connecticut/ Dec. 3, 2025

