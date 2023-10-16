Expo Home Improvement Expands Its Events Team to the DFW

Expo Home Improvement expands its team just in time for the Texas State Fair.

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expo Home Improvement, a leading provider of home improvement solutions, is excited to announce a significant expansion of its events team across all its markets as a timely preparation for the much-anticipated 2023 Texas State Fair. This expansion is a testament to Expo Home Improvement's commitment to enhancing customer engagement and community involvement.

While well-known for its exceptional home improvement services and products, Expo Home Improvement currently has events teams in Central and South Texas. With North Texas being its biggest geographical market, the natural progression has led to expanding events into the DFW metroplex. Their events marketing allows Expo Home to further enrich the customer experience by bringing the showroom to the customer at community events for a chance to see the product in person. This expansion will enable the company to host and attend more community-focused events, tailored to the needs of homeowners.

"We are excited about the expansion of our events team and the opportunity to bring the Expo Home experience to a wider audience," said Tara Green, Events Manager for Expo Home Improvement.

As the Texas State Fair is well on its way, Expo Home Improvement is thrilled to have a role in connecting with fairgoers. With a growing events staff ready to tackle the three-week affair, the company is ready to make their mark as the go-to location for homeowners seeking inspiration, advice, and access to top-tier home improvement products and services.

As the company prepares for the annual event, attendees can look forward to a variety of benefits, including inspiring displays, expert advice, and exclusive State Fair offers.

"We encourage everyone to stop by our booth. Our team is excited to connect with our Dallas market," Tara says.

The Texas State Fair kicked off on September 29 and will conclude on October 22, 2023.

About Expo Home Improvement:

Since its founding, Expo Home Improvement has been dedicated to improving homes and transforming lives. The company's symbol, a heart, is a testament of their commitment to their community. Being established in Texas, their passion is to help fellow Texans save money with their energy-efficient windows and enjoy safe bathing, providing a life transformation for many customers.

Expo Home Improvement serves DFW, Georgetown, and San Antonio. For more information about Expo Home Improvement and its services, visit Expohomeimprovement.com.

Media Contact

