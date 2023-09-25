Expo Home Improvement Participates in NTX Giving Day 2023

Expo Home Improvement participates in giving back to their local community.

CARROLLTON, Texas, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Expo Home Improvement, a leading home improvement company, is excited to announce its participation in the 15th Annual NTX Giving Day. Known for their commitment to community service, Expo Home Improvement plans to continue to make a difference through their volunteer efforts.

NTX Giving Day is an annual event that brings together nonprofits and businesses to support the North Texas community. It is an 18-hour event that is designed to promote giving back to local nonprofits within the region. In 2022, $62.6 million was raised for 3,210 nonprofits. The company is excited to contribute to this noble cause and make a positive impact on the local community.

Expo Home Improvement's History of Community Outreach:

While known for its exceptional services, Expo Home Improvement further connects with their fellow Texans by giving back at any chance. By sponsoring a nonprofit organization, Matthew 6 Ministries (M6M), the company and its employees can give back both monetarily and by volunteering through this philanthropic group. M6M is a nonprofit organization with the purpose of making a lasting difference in the lives of Texas families. The organization works with other local nonprofits to help serve families in need.

"We are so proud to be a sponsor to Matthew 6 Ministries and to be able to give to our community through the work M6M does," stated Sarah McDaniel, Senior Brand Manager of Expo Home Improvement.

Expo Home Improvement's involvement in NTX Giving Day underscores its dedication to corporate social responsibility and community engagement. As its sponsor, EHI committed to matching all donations to M6M on NTX Giving Day, in hopes to promote a giving spirit. The company is eager to support and invest in the local community, aligning its values with the heart and spirit of NTX Giving Day.

About Matthew 6 Ministries:

Since its founding, Expo Home Improvement has been dedicated to improving homes and transforming lives. Recognizing the needs of Texan families, M6M was created with the purpose to serve and spread love within the community.

M6M strives to not only impact DFW, but communities throughout Texas. Some of their partnerships include Christian Community Action (CCA) in Lewisville, Table of Grace in Central Texas, and Seton Home in San Antonio.

The organization's mission, 'Loving People, Lasting Impact,' is a testament of their commitment to their community. For more information about M6M or to donate visit Matthew6Ministries.org.

