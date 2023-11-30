Express Chiropractic in Keller Texas Hosts 11th Annual Food Drive

Together, we can create a Holiday Season filled with compassion, joy, and generosity. Post this

Express Chiropractic, a Texas chiropractic franchise brand, understands the importance of community engagement and social responsibility. "As part of our commitment to helping others, Express Chiropractic LLC donates a percentage of profits to kids in need. At Express, we focus on our Customers & Community," says Daron Stegall, owner of Express Chiropractic.

Encouraged by the success of the Keller and Fort Worth food drive, Express Chiropractic locations are now gearing up for their annual Christmas celebration drive, a tradition that historically involves collecting gift cards for teens and toys for kids. This initiative seeks to spread joy and festivity among families in need; especially those facing serious economic challenges.

Neighbors can support Keller Chiropractors in their efforts to aid Roots of Love, a sister charity of Express Chiropractic Children's Foundation. Drop off new and unwrapped items for all ages, from toddlers to teens, at the Keller or Fort Worth Express Chiropractic locations by December 14th. The donation boxes in the office are ready to receive contributions. Your generosity makes a direct impact, with 100% of donations going to children or foundations supporting kids. No middleman, no administrative fees—just heartfelt support for those in need

Express Chiropractic invites the community to stay tuned for updates on their Christmas celebration drive, reinforcing their dedication to making a positive impact beyond chiropractic care. More information about their charitable initiatives and community involvement can be found at https://expresschiropractickeller.com/christmas-toddler-to-teen-toy-drive-at-express-chiropractic-keller-and-fort-worth/.

About Express Chiropractic

Express Chiropractic in Keller and Fort Worth is family-owned and operated by local chiropractor, Dr. Daron Stegall. His long-time team is dedicated to making it more convenient to get the customized care you need to get better and stay better. Express Chiropractic encourages individuals, businesses, and local organizations to join them in their ongoing efforts to support and uplift the community. Together, they aim to create a Holiday Season filled with compassion, joy, and generosity.

