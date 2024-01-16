Express Clinches 13th Straight Year as Premier Staffing Franchise on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® List

"Receiving the designation of Entrepreneur's top U.S. staffing/recruiting franchise once again offers continued validation for the hard work and dedication of every Express staff member and the culture of personalizing the hiring process." - Express CEO Bill Stoller Post this

Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief, says every brand on the Franchise 500® list has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement.

"Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," he added. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

Key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.

With more than 860 franchises internationally, in 2023, Entrepreneur further recognized Express in its inaugural Hall of Fame, as a Top Global Franchise, a Top Franchise for Veterans, a Top Franchise for Less Than $150,000, a Top Brand for Multi-Unit Owners and gave the company a Best of the Best ranking. Forbes added to the recognition with awards for one of America's Best Temp Staffing Firms and America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms.

From Staffing Industry Analysts, Express was named among the largest U.S. staffing firms, largest U.S. industrial staffing firms, largest U.S. office/clerical staffing firms, largest U.S. direct hire firms, largest global staffing firms and among the top 50 providers of direct hire services globally.

If you are interested in making your mark as part of the top staffing/recruiting franchise, visit ExpressFranchising.com for more information.

If you would like to arrange for an interview with Bill Stoller to discuss this topic, please contact [email protected], Director of Corporate Communications & PR.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 579,000 people globally in 2022 and more than 10 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

Media Contact

Sheena Hollander, Express Employment Professionals, 4058405000, [email protected], www.ExpressPros.com

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

SOURCE Express Employment Professionals