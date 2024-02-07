Express Employment Professionals Snags 2024 Best of Staffing® Client 5-Year Diamond Award for Top-Notch Service

"Receiving this milestone award is a culmination of more than 40 years of dedication to connecting reputable companies with quality employees." - Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller Post this

On average, clients of winning agencies are 60% more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies. Winners who earned the Diamond Award distinction have won the Best of Staffing Award for at least five years in a row, consistently earning industry-leading satisfaction scores from their clients.

"Receiving this milestone award is a culmination of more than 40 years of dedication to connecting reputable companies with quality employees," Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller said. "Through our servant-led model, businesses can leave the recruiting and HR responsibilities to our employment experts and focus on investing in communities across the globe. We are grateful for this recognition and its testament to the fulfillment of our mission."

Express received satisfaction scores of nine or 10 out of 10 from 72.7% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry's average of 52%.

"I'm so excited to introduce the 2024 Best of Staffing winners alongside their verified ratings and reviews on ClearlyRated.com," said ClearlyRated's CEO and Founder, Eric Gregg. "Faced with another challenging year in 2023, these firms proved their commitment to providing outstanding experiences and superior service. They're raising the bar for excellence, and I couldn't be more proud to celebrate their success — cheers to you all!"

Express is committed to the vision of helping as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. With its international headquarters based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Express has more than 860 franchises in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 579,000 people globally in 2022 and more than 10 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter® Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation, and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at ClearlyRated.com/Solutions.

About Best of Staffing®

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients, placed talent, and internal employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms with the help of validated client ratings and testimonials.

