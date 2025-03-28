Express Information Systems of Texas joins forces with Endeavour Solutions

Express Information Systems (Express Info) is proud to be joining the Endeavour Solutions Inc. team as part of its continued growth and North American expansion. This transaction is highly strategic in nature, combining Endeavour's presence in Canada with Express Info in the United States to create a strong business applications leader in North America. The larger organization now has over 650 Great Plains clients and over 1,000 customers across North America. "This acquisition of a strong complementary partner in Express Info is strategic for Endeavour as we set our sights on being a leader in Microsoft Business Applications in North America. We are proud that our first permanent USA location is in Texas, and we can expand our support for our US clients."

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Express Information Systems (Express Info) is proud to be joining the Endeavour Solutions Inc. team as part of its continued growth and North American expansion.

"The more time we spent getting to know the Endeavour team, the more certain we were that our mission of serving clients with a "high touch" was identical. Our passion for combining great people and the best technology for financial and operational improvement was in total alignment. By joining Endeavour Solutions, the Express team will continue to elevate our clients' experience, widen our capabilities, and expand our reach in the marketplace. We are excited to unite with the Endeavour team to continue our journey of excellence together." Iris Schimke, CEO, Express Information Systems.

This transaction is highly strategic in nature, combining Endeavour's presence in Canada with Express Info in the United States to create a strong business applications leader in North America. The larger organization now has over 650 Great Plains clients and over 1,000 customers across North America.

"This acquisition of a strong complementary partner in Express Info is strategic for Endeavour as we set our sights on being a leader in Microsoft Business Applications in North America. We are proud that our first permanent USA location is in Texas, and we can expand our support for our US clients." Madhu Vajpey, CEO, Endeavour Solutions Inc.

Customers can benefit from an experienced consulting team with a common set of "customer first" values. The Express Info team also brings an entry into the Sage Intacct Partner Network. Express Info has built a very robust portfolio of Sage Intacct clients over the past decade. As part of Endeavour Solutions, Express Info will continue to refine its focus and growth objectives for expanding its Sage Intacct client base coast-to-coast.

"To date, the vast majority of our client engagements have been Microsoft-centric, adding Sage Intacct to the mix will provide added ERP options for clients in the Non-profit and Corporate sectors." Steve Ewing, Vice President, Endeavour Solutions Inc.

Microsoft ERP customers will have access to a strong Dynamics GP support team as well as training, upgrades, and migration options. With the previous acquisition of PurelyCRM in 2023, Endeavour's customers can look forward to a wider array of capabilities and expertise in Dynamics 365 CRM, Business Central, Power Platform, Business Intelligence, and Artificial Intelligence.

About Express Information Systems

Express Info has been in business for over 35 years, serving clients across the United States of America with a primary focus on the Texas market. Originally a Great Plains and then a flourishing Microsoft Partner, Express Info has also added a very robust portfolio of Sage Intacct clients over the past decade. Earning high praise and a long list of loyal ERP clients on the Sage Intacct platform, the Express Info team, now part of Endeavour Solutions Inc. will continue to refine its focus and growth objectives for expanding its Sage Intacct client base. www.expressinfo.com, and www.endeavoursoluitons.com

About Endeavour Solutions Inc.

Endeavour Solutions is a top Microsoft Partner for ERP, CRM, and AI Cloud Business Applications providing SMB, mid-market, and corporate clients with advisory services, implementation & training, and ongoing support for their Microsoft Business Applications. Key focus areas include Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Business Central, and Dynamics GP, supporting clients across the United States and Canada.

With offices coast-to-coast across Canada, and a large regional office in Texas, Endeavour Solutions works with over 1,000 active clients spanning each of the major time zones across North America. Founded in 1989, Endeavour operates four key brands, including Endeavour Solutions, GP Support North, Purely CRM, and most recently, Express Info. www.endeavoursolutions.com , www.gpsupportnorth.com, www.purelycrm.com, and www.expressinfo.com

