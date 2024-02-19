Express' Julie and Lance Turner Named Franchisees of the Year by International Franchise Association

"Julie and Lance are an asset to Express, and this recognition is a testament to their value in the franchise network." - Bill Stoller, Express Employment International CEO Post this

The Franchisee of the Year Award recognizes leading franchise owners from IFA member brands whose outstanding performance and contributions help protect, enhance and promote the franchise business model. Nominated by their parent company, individuals are selected for their involvement in their communities, embodying the entrepreneurial spirit, fostering a strong and healthy culture with their workforce and assisting their fellow franchisees when called upon.

The Turners opened their Express Employment Professionals franchise in Fort Worth in August of 1995. Since then, they have continued to successfully grow their business into multiple offices that produce more than $20 million in sales annually. Today, Julie and Lance are responsible for all operations in both the Express Employment Professionals offices in downtown and north Fort Worth.

"Julie and Lance are an asset to Express, and this recognition is a testament to their value in the franchise network," said Bill Stoller, Express Employment International CEO. "In addition to successfully leading their locations, they are always willing to take on additional roles within the company and mentor fellow franchisees. Their dedication and belief in our mission is part of why Express just celebrated its 40th anniversary and is on track for many more years of connecting businesses with quality job seekers."

About Bill Stoller

William H. "Bill" Stoller is chairman and chief executive officer of Express Employment International. Founded in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, the international staffing franchisor supports the Express Employment Professionals franchise and related brands. The Express franchise brand is an industry-leading, international staffing company with franchise locations in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we're in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Our international network of franchises offers localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve across the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, employing 579,000 people globally in 2022 and more than 10 million since its inception. For more information, visit ExpressPros.com.

About the International Franchise Association

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 806,270 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.7 million direct jobs, $858.5 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

Media Contact

Sheena Hollander, Express Employment Professionals, 4058405000, [email protected], www.ExpressPros.com

