Express Kitchens Commits $250,000 to Wren Customer Rescue Program

"We watched our neighbors lose something they'd worked hard for. We couldn't sit idle. So today, we're committing $250,000 — Wren customer in New England: if your kitchen is paid for, half-installed, or just sitting silent, please come find us." — Max Kothari, CEO & Founder, Express Kitchens Post this

$250,000 to help neighbors finish their kitchens

The Wren Customer Rescue Program offers a tiered match of what affected customers paid to Wren, applied as a credit toward a new Express Kitchens cabinet

purchase. Customers bring their Wren paperwork — contract, receipt, or bank or card statement showing payment — and Express Kitchens verifies the situation, assigns one of four tiers, and applies a credit toward the new kitchen:

Were you affected by Wren? Here's how Express Kitchens can help.

We've created four support tiers based on where you are in your Wren situation. Find the one that matches you:

Tier 1: You paid a deposit but never got your kitchen. We'll match your Wren deposit dollar-for-dollar, up to $1,000, toward a new Express Kitchens kitchen. Bring: Your Wren contract or receipt, plus a bank or card statement showing the deposit.

Tier 2: You paid Wren in full but never got your kitchen. We'll give you up to $2,500 in credit toward your new EK kitchen. If you're only waiting on countertops or installation, we'll do our best to match your original choices and offer a discount of up to $500. Bring: Your Wren contract, proof of full payment, and your scheduled delivery date.

Tier 3: You got a partial delivery — or your cabinets arrived damaged. We'll review your case individually. Our team will measure your existing Wren cabinets and match the style wherever we can. Bring: Your Wren contract, photos of what was delivered, and measurements.

Tier 4: Your install was halted and your contractor disappeared. You'll get priority scheduling, a 48-hour emergency design session, and a 2-week production fast-track on in-stock items. Bring: Your Wren contract, your contractor's contact info, and current photos of the job site.

*Match credits apply to new Express Kitchens cabinet purchases of $10,000 or more. The match cannot exceed the amount the customer actually paid to Wren, or 20% of the new Express Kitchens invoice, whichever is lower. Proof of Wren payment is required.

How to claim a match

Affected Wren customers can bring or email their Wren documentation to any Express Kitchens showroom or to [email protected]. Express Kitchens will verify the customer's tier within 48 hours and provide a free design consultation, on-site measurement, and a written quote with the match credit applied. Most kitchens are delivered within 2 to 4 weeks for in-stock styles.

Customers should still pursue their Wren refund

Express Kitchens encourages affected customers to also pursue full recovery from Wren in parallel — by sending a certified-mail refund demand to their Wren store with a 10-day deadline, disputing the charge with their card company or bank, and filing a complaint with the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection at portal.ct.gov/DCP. The Express Kitchens match is a goodwill gesture from one local company to displaced neighbors and does not replace the refund Wren owes.

Program details and limits

The $250,000 commitment is structured as an "up to" fund. Express Kitchens reserves the right to extend, expand, or close the program based on demand. Match credit is a one-time discount applied at point of sale, not a cash payout, store credit, or refund, and cannot be combined with other Express Kitchens promotions, sale pricing, or trade discounts. The program is open to Wren customers in New England; installation and other services are only available in select areas. The program runs through June 30, 2026, or until the committed funds are exhausted, whichever comes first. Express Kitchens reserves the right to alter, extend, or amend this program.

About Express Kitchens

Express Kitchens is a Connecticut-based kitchen cabinetry company with 100+ employees and showrooms across Connecticut. Founded on a heritage stretching back 108 years, the company operates across five sales channels: Retail Showroom, Factory Outlet, Retail Online, Commercial B2B, and Multi-Family. Express Kitchens manufactures, warehouses, and delivers from its facilities in Bristol, Connecticut.

Media Contact

Max Kothari, Express Kitchens, 1 860-247-1000, [email protected], https://expresskitchens.com/

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SOURCE Express Kitchens