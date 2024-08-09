Express Kitchens Expands Operations with New Plant at 650 Windsor Street

Express Kitchens expands it's footprints with new facility at Windsor Street, Hartford CT, enhancing production and job growth. Post this

As we embark on this exciting new chapter, we remain steadfast in our mission to exceed expectations and provide you with the kitchen of your dreams. Whether you're a homeowner, remodeler, general contractor, or property manager we invite you to partner with us to get the best combination of form + function, quality + affordability, and speed + craftsmanship. Together, we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and shape the future of kitchen design." said Max Kothari, CEO of Express Kitchens." This expansion underscores our dedication to innovation, quality and customer service. The additional capacity and capabilities of this facility will enable us to fulfill orders more efficiently and continue delivering superior products to our valued customers.

In addition to boosting production capacity, the new plant will create job opportunities within the local community, further contributing to economic growth and development in the area. Express Kitchens remains committed to supporting the communities it serves and looks forward to making a positive impact through job creation and community engagement initiatives.

Customers can expect the same exceptional quality and craftsmanship that Express Kitchens is known for, backed by the expertise of its experienced team and the cutting-edge technology of its new manufacturing plant. Whether homeowners are looking to remodel their kitchens or contractors need reliable cabinetry solutions for their projects, Express Kitchens is poised to exceed expectations with its extensive product offerings and personalized service.

About Express Kitchens:

Express Kitchens is a leading provider of high-quality kitchen cabinets and remodeling solutions. With showrooms across 5 states with 17 stores, Express Kitchens offers homeowners access to a wide range of products and services, including cabinetry, countertops, and more. Dedicated to excellence in both design and customer service, Express Kitchens is committed to helping customers create the kitchen of their dreams.

