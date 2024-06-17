Express Kitchens Unveils Anju Plus Line: Elevating Kitchen Design and Functionality

With Express Kitchens Anju Plus range with over 80 luxurious finishes, evolve your kitchen design and its functionality. Post this

Each cabinet in the collection is meticulously crafted using the finest materials and cutting-edge manufacturing techniques, ensuring durability, longevity, and timeless appeal. Solid colors, textured, Woodgrain, high gloss and matte finish. Anju Plus colors are an invitation to explore new horizons of design and style.

Key features of the Anju Plus line include:

80+ Luxurious Finishes:

Choose from an extensive selection of over 80 colors to customize your kitchen to perfection. Whether you prefer timeless neutrals or bold statement hues, there's a finish to suit every taste and style.

Made in America:

Express Kitchens takes pride in manufacturing its products locally in America, ensuring the highest standards of quality, craftsmanship, and sustainability.

Quick ship option available in 4 weeks or less:

With Express Kitchens state of the art production process, the Anju Plus line is available for delivery in just four weeks, allowing homeowners to enjoy their dream kitchen sooner than ever before. So, you can start enjoying your new space sooner than you thought possible. Say goodbye to long lead times and hello to a kitchen that's ready to impress in no time!

Quality Craftsmanship:

Each cabinet in the Anju Plus line is crafted with precision and attention to detail, ensuring superior quality and long-lasting performance. From sturdy construction to the smooth operation of drawers and doors, every aspect of the Anju Plus line is designed to meet the highest standards of excellence.

"We are thrilled to introduce our newest product offering "the Anju Plus line" to our customers, It adds to our growing collection of kitchen solutions which are affordable, have great quality and are available with very short lead time." said Max Kothari, CEO of Express Kitchens." This collection represents the next evolution of kitchen design, combining style, functionality, and customization to create spaces that inspire and delight. Whether you're renovating your existing kitchen or building your dream home, the Anju Plus line offers the perfect solution for bringing your vision to life."

The Anju Plus line is now available exclusively at Express Kitchens showrooms. To learn more about the collection and explore design options, visit www.expresskitchens.com or contact 860-247-1000.

About Express Kitchens:

Express Kitchens is a leading provider of high-quality kitchen cabinets and remodeling solutions. With showrooms across 5 states with 17 stores, Express Kitchens offers homeowners access to a wide range of products and services, including cabinetry, countertops, and more. Dedicated to excellence in both design and customer service, Express Kitchens is committed to helping customers create the kitchen of their dreams.

Media Contact

Danny Dallaire, Express Kitchens, 1 860-247-1000, [email protected], https://expresskitchens.com

SOURCE Express Kitchens