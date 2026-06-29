ExpressIt Delivery has named Mike Carpenter Chief Operating Officer, which marks a pivotal step in the company's operational growth. The promotion reinforces ExpressIt's standing as the most dependable auto parts delivery service in New Jersey.

BOSTON, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Courier and logistics company ExpressIt Delivery has promoted Mike Carpenter to Chief Operating Officer, strengthening its New Jersey operations. His new role positions ExpressIt to deepen its commitment to dependable auto parts delivery across New Jersey.

What Makes ExpressIt the Most Dependable Auto Parts Delivery Service in New Jersey?

ExpressIt's dependability is built on people, process and scale. For auto repair shops and parts distributors, a late delivery can bring operations to a halt. Every missed shipment means missed deadlines and frustrated customers. ExpressIt addresses that challenge through experienced local leadership, a large fleet and complete statewide coverage.

The company's fleet of over 100 vehicles can handle everything from fragile components to heavy, bulky packages. That scale is matched by 100% route coverage, which enables ExpressIt to supplement a client's fleet and staff as needed. Alongside that coverage, real-time GPS tracking and a client portal give automotive clients full visibility into every delivery. Over 40 years of experience in logistics solutions give ExpressIt the precision that dependable auto parts delivery demands.

The company's employee-based model is a key differentiator. Unlike independent contractor models, employees can wear client uniforms and adapt to shifting delivery demands. This structure gives automotive clients throughout the region consistent, professional service on every run.

How Does Carpenter's Promotion Strengthen ExpressIt's New Jersey Operations?

Carpenter has been central to ExpressIt's operational direction for years. His elevation to COO reflects the hands-on leadership culture that defines the company. ExpressIt operates without centralized dispatch. Local leaders carry direct knowledge of New Jersey traffic patterns and weather conditions, and local intelligence helps drive reliable, on-time delivery performance throughout the region.

"Mike has been instrumental in driving our operational success," says Andi Shaughnessy, CEO of ExpressIt Delivery. "We are thrilled to elevate him to COO and continue growing our company with his leadership at the helm."

ExpressIt is also certified by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For New Jersey businesses that cannot afford delayed parts, that commitment to earned credentials makes a measurable difference.

About ExpressIt Delivery

ExpressIt Delivery is a family-owned courier and logistics company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. It provides same-day delivery, scheduled routes and logistics solutions for businesses across the Northeast and Colorado. ExpressIt serves automotive, healthcare, construction and other industries through its employee-based model.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, ExpressIt, 1 (717) 928-0683, [email protected], https://expressitdelivery.com/

SOURCE ExpressIt