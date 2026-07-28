ExpressLink Selects Predictable Benefits as Exclusive ICHRA Platform in Statewide Partnership

Partnership gives Ohio businesses predictable health benefits spending through Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs)
CLEVELAND, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Predictable Benefits™, a Cleveland-based ICHRA technology company, today announced a partnership with OneDigital Ohio and ExpressLink General Agency to bring Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs) to employers across Ohio. ExpressLink has selected Predictable Benefits as its exclusive ICHRA platform, supporting brokers statewide as a general agency partner.
An ICHRA allows employers of any size to reimburse employees tax-free for individual health insurance premiums, giving businesses predictable costs while employees choose the coverage that fits their lives. Adoption is accelerating nationally, with the HRA Council's latest growth report finding a 21% year-over-year increase in the number of employers offering ICHRA. Ohio's competitive individual insurance market makes the state especially well positioned for the model.
Through the partnership, ExpressLink broker partners will use the Predictable Benefits platform to run affordability analyses, model plan designs, generate proposals, manage enrollment and execute payments end to end.
"Ohio employers have been asking for an alternative to year-after-year group renewal cost increases, and ICHRA finally delivers one," said Jacob Sheridan, co-founder and CEO of Predictable Benefits, who continued, "This partnership gives brokers across the state both the technology and infrastructure to bring ICHRA to their clients with confidence."
"ICHRA is one of the biggest growth opportunities in benefits today," said Chuck Cooke, managing director of ExpressLink, who continued, "This partnership gives our broker partners the tools, training and carrier relationships to win in this market."
About Predictable Benefits™
Founded in 2025 and headquartered in Cleveland, OH, Predictable Benefits is a white-label ICHRA infrastructure platform purpose-built for benefit providers. The company enables insurance agencies, brokers, GAs, PEOs, TPAs, and carriers to offer employer clients a modern health benefit experience while retaining full control of their client relationships. Learn more at https://www.predictablebenefits.com
About ExpressLink
ExpressLink is an independent general agency headquartered in Independence, Ohio, providing benefits consulting, market access, and compliance guidance to benefit brokers and their clients. Learn more at https://www.expresslinkga.com
Media Contact
Robyn Franzinger, ExpressLink, 1 216-642-3848, [email protected], https://www.expresslinkga.com
Jacob Sheridan, Predictable Benefits, 1 1-888-777-8190, [email protected], https://www.predictablebenefits.com/
SOURCE ExpressLink
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