EXpressLO LLC Awarded U.S. Patent 11,808,679 for Cryo-EM Specimen Handling

EXpressLO LLC has been awarded U.S. Patent 11,808,679 from the USPTO for a unique cryogenic ex situ lift out specimen manipulation process for cryogenically prepared focused ion beam specimens. The cryo-EXLO methods and apparatus will increase throughput for cryo-EM characterization of vitreous biological specimens and beam sensitive materials.
LEHIGH ACRES, Fla., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- EXpressLO LLC was awarded U.S. Patent 11,808,679 from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office describing highly innovative methods and apparatus for cryo-EXLO manipulation of biological and beam sensitive materials. EXpressLO LLC is the most comprehensive provider of focused ion beam (FIB) ex situ lift out (EXLO) specimen preparation solutions for transmission electron microscopy (EM) and other analytical techniques.
The novel methods and apparatus described in this U.S. patent were invented by EXpressLO LLC founder and President, Dr. Lucille A. Giannuzzi. The research and development supporting the inventions in this patent was funded by DOE BER SBIR award DE-SC0020511. EXpressLO LLC holds several other key U.S. patents related to FIB specimen preparation and manipulation processes (i.e., US 8,740,209; US 8,789,826; US 10,522,324; US 10,801,926). This latest cryo-EXLO patent builds on the foundations established by these prior EXLO-related patents.
The patented cryo-EXLO methods and instrumentation will assist cryo-EM researchers in both the life sciences and physical sciences. "Cryo-EXLO is a paradigm shift for manipulation of FIB lift out specimens prepared under cryogenic conditions," stated Dr. Giannuzzi. "We anticipate cryo-EXLO manipulation of FIB specimens to facilitate throughput resulting in faster and statistically transformational research in cryo-EM in the fields of structural/cell biology and energy materials such as bacteria, virus infected cells and novel battery materials."
EXpressLO LLC will showcase these methods and results at the following upcoming conferences/exhibits: 16thAnnual FIB SEM Meeting at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, MD USA, May 22-23, 2024; Microscopy & Microanalysis 2024 in Cleveland, OH USA, July 28 - August 1, 2024; 20th World Congress on Structural Biology September 25-26, 2024, Paris, France.
For more information, please visit www.EXpressLO.com or contact Dr. Giannuzzi directly at info(at)EXpressLO(dot)com. Videos may be viewed at www.YouTube.com/LAGiannuzzi/videos.
Media Contact
Lucille Giannuzzi, EXpressLO LLC, 1 3216633806, [email protected], www.EXpressLO.com
SOURCE EXpressLO LLC
Share this article