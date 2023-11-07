EXpressLO LLC Awarded U.S. Patent 11,808,679 for Cryo-EM Specimen Handling

"We anticipate cryo-EXLO manipulation of FIB specimens to facilitate throughput resulting in faster and statistically transformational research in cryo-EM in the fields of structural/cell biology and energy materials such as bacteria, virus infected cells and novel battery materials." Post this

The patented cryo-EXLO methods and instrumentation will assist cryo-EM researchers in both the life sciences and physical sciences. "Cryo-EXLO is a paradigm shift for manipulation of FIB lift out specimens prepared under cryogenic conditions," stated Dr. Giannuzzi. "We anticipate cryo-EXLO manipulation of FIB specimens to facilitate throughput resulting in faster and statistically transformational research in cryo-EM in the fields of structural/cell biology and energy materials such as bacteria, virus infected cells and novel battery materials."

EXpressLO LLC will showcase these methods and results at the following upcoming conferences/exhibits: 16thAnnual FIB SEM Meeting at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory (APL) in Laurel, MD USA, May 22-23, 2024; Microscopy & Microanalysis 2024 in Cleveland, OH USA, July 28 - August 1, 2024; 20th World Congress on Structural Biology September 25-26, 2024, Paris, France.

For more information, please visit www.EXpressLO.com or contact Dr. Giannuzzi directly at info(at)EXpressLO(dot)com. Videos may be viewed at www.YouTube.com/LAGiannuzzi/videos.

