ExQ® Sponsors 2023 Georgia School Boards Association / Georgia School Superintendents Annual Winter Conference

This year's GSBA / GSSA Conference theme is Leadership that Strengthens Communities ~ Beyond Boundaries. ExQ values the enormous impact educators have made teaching students every day, especially during these challenging times of declining literacy rates, mental health and wellness concerns, ongoing learning loss in reading and math, and teacher recruitment and retention issues. ExQ will be sharing stories throughout the conference about helping teachers, students, and parents begin to understand how to build resilience and develop a growth mindset to achieve their own personal goals even in times of crisis, through foundational learning in Executive Function and emotional regulation skills.

In addition to the Business Associate Ally Sponsorship, ExQ is a sponsor of the Pre-Conference Literacy Workshop, Sponsor of General Session Two, and ExQ will have an exhibit display, Booth #37, sharing information about Executive Function teaching methodologies, the value and importance of implementing Executive Function curriculum, sharing ExQ demos and videos, and providing demonstrations of the innovative new online curriculum, ExQ® for School.

As the nation's leading Executive Function Specialist, Sucheta Kamath shares, "I'm excited to empower our educational professionals with technology and curriculum to build Executive Function skills which will allow students to identify and speak about their own strengths and challenges in learning. This kind of individualized experience can have a positive impact on their self-awareness and self-management to impact literacy, mental wellness, and help students build resiliency and independence to achieve their own learning goals not only in school, but also in life!"

About ExQ®: ExQ is a patented digital technology designed to directly build the mastery of Executive Function through lessons and teaching methodologies focused on games, error analysis, and metacogntive reflection. Learn more about implementing Executive Function curriculum with ExQ® for School at https://exqinfiniteknowhow.com.

Lisa Campbell, BRANDfit Consulting, 7703153088, [email protected], www.brandfitconsulting.com

