Exquisite Hillhaven Condominium by Far East Organization and Sekisui House Set to Launch in Late 2023

Introducing Hillhaven: Far East Organization and Sekisui House Collaborate on a Residential Masterpiece

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Far East Organization and Sekisui House, two respected names in the real estate industry, are thrilled to announce the exclusive launch of Hillhaven, a sophisticated development that sets a new benchmark for luxury living in Singapore. Scheduled for release in late 2023, Hillhaven stands as a testament to the developers' commitment to excellence and innovation in residential design.

Luxury Redefined: The Reserve Residences at Hillhaven

Hillhaven offers a luxurious residential experience with elegantly crafted tropical designs, generously spaced building blocks and opulent finishes. . The condominium offers a range of 1 to 4-bedroom layouts, ensuring a perfect fit for a diverse array of residents. The collaboration between Far East Organization and Sekisui House, recipients of the prestigious FIABCI World Prix d'Excellence Awards 2020, guarantees a development that exceeds expectations.

Strategic Location and Connectivity

Nestled at Hillview Rise in the Hillview and Upper Bukit Timah estate, Hillhaven enjoys a prime location with a short 400-meter stroll to Hillview MRT station, providing seamless connectivity to public transportation. The site is strategically positioned with easy access to major expressways, including the Bukit Timah-Kranji Expressway (KJE) and the Pan Island Expressway (PIE), ensuring a hassle-free commute for residents.

Exceptional Connectivity and Amenities

Families will appreciate the proximity to renowned schools, including CHIJ Our Lady Queen of Peace, Assumption English School, and Hillgrove Secondary School. Hillhaven's advantageous location opposite Hillview Community Centre and near Hillv2 Mall ensures residents have access to a plethora of amenities, recreational facilities, and daily necessities.

Nature and Green Spaces

Nature enthusiasts will relish the proximity to nature parks, with the Hillview Park Connector offering easy access to the Western Adventure loop. The development aligns with the URA Masterplan 2019, promising enhanced amenities, green spaces, and the upcoming Hume MRT station on the Downtown line by 2025.

Hillhaven Show Flat - Your Gateway to Luxury Living

Prospective buyers and investors are invited to explore the Hillhaven Show Flat to experience firsthand the epitome of luxurious and tranquil living. To secure a viewing, please register online at HillHaven website or call +65 61001908. Online registrants enjoy the benefit of securing Direct Developer Price with no commission payable. The showroom is open by appointment only, and interested parties are encouraged to register early, as units are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

About Far East Organization and Sekisui House

Far East Organization and Sekisui House are esteemed property developers with a rich history of delivering award-winning residential projects in Singapore. With a commitment to quality and innovation, the collaboration on Hillhaven signifies a new standard of luxury in the heart of Hillview Rise.

