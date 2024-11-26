Exquisite Oceanfront Estate in Longport, NJ hits the market at $10.99 Million

"The open layout, gourmet kitchen, and stunning outdoor spaces create the perfect setting for entertaining, whether it's a formal dinner or a laid-back afternoon with friends by the pool. It's a property that feels like a perpetual escape." - Emily Marchese, listing agent. Post this

The third-floor master suite serves as a tranquil retreat, oriented to maximize views with floor-to-ceiling windows opening to panoramic seascapes. Encompassing two walk-in closets and a spa-like en-suite bath, the suite extends an invitation to both privacy and indulgence. Each additional bedroom includes its own en-suite accommodations, ensuring a comfortable yet private setting for residents and guests alike.

Beyond the estate's walls, the lifestyle potential is unparalleled. Imagine mornings with coffee on your private deck, evenings entertained by the glow of sunsets over the Atlantic, and effortless transitions from poolside leisure to formal gatherings in the open living spaces. With access to serene Longport beaches and the exclusive amenities of the Jersey Shore, this property offers a unique blend of tranquility and connectivity—a coastal sanctuary with nearby, high-end dining, cultural destinations, and bespoke shopping just moments away.

"121 S 17th Ave offers a unique balance of private luxury with proximity to the vibrant lifestyle of Longport. This home is about embracing the oceanfront lifestyle in all its beauty," said listing agent Emily Marchese. "The open layout, gourmet kitchen, and stunning outdoor spaces create the perfect setting for entertaining, whether it's a formal dinner or a laid-back afternoon with friends by the pool. It's a property that feels like a perpetual escape."

Designed for holistic well-being, the estate includes a dedicated fitness room with captivating ocean views, transforming every workout into an inspiring experience. Every element of this home is crafted with exacting attention to detail, blending luxury with coastal tranquility to create a sanctuary for those who value the art of fine living.

For inquiries or to arrange a private viewing of this distinguished property, please contact The Marchese Team at [email protected] or 609-241-5141.

