Exquisite St. Louis Estate Offers Unmatched Amenities for an Active Luxury Lifestyle

Luxury living fit for a fun-loving sports and car enthusiast, complete with bowling alley, putting green, and batting cage.
ST. LOUIS, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This one-of-a-kind luxury estate at 16 Bridle Lane presents a rare opportunity for those seeking a residence that harmonizes upscale living with a vibrant, active lifestyle. Spanning across a 17,000 sqft expansive layout, this home offers seven bedrooms, nine full baths, and two half baths, ensuring that residents and guests alike experience the pinnacle of comfort and privacy.
For those drawn to sports and recreation, 16 Bridle Lane is a dream come true. Custom built by Freeman Homes in 2018 for a former player on the St. Louis Cardinals, this residence features its own private bowling alley, a state-of-the-art gym, an indoor batting cage, a putting green, a pool complete with a water slide, a lawn fit for sports, and a basketball half-court. In addition to the 2.87 acres at 16 Bridle Ln, a 1.3-acre lot, the size of a full football field, is also available separately for purchase next door at 18 Bridle Ln. These amenities make staying active without leaving the property easy, creating the ultimate environment for training, friendly competitions, hosting lively events, or simply unwinding after a busy day. Bored is not a word that will easily be said while at 16 Bridle Ln.
Beyond its recreational amenities, this estate also caters to car enthusiasts and households with multiple drivers. A total of 8-car garages, 5-car attached and 3-car detached garages, are fully climate-controlled with advanced HVAC systems, providing the perfect environment for storing and showcasing a collection of vehicles. Also included are 4 Tesla chargers. These spaces are ideal for those who appreciate the luxury of ample parking and garage space that complements an active, high-end lifestyle.
Designed to integrate indoor and outdoor living seamlessly, this estate features floor-to-ceiling windows that invite natural light throughout the home while providing stunning views of the meticulously landscaped grounds. The gourmet kitchen is a culinary masterpiece with top-of-the-line appliances, sleek countertops, and custom cabinetry—perfect for hosting intimate dinners or grand celebrations. The primary suite offers a serene retreat, boasting luxurious touches in the bathroom, such as a spa-like soaking tub, oversized walk-in shower, and elegant fixtures, all crafted with the finest materials.
Privacy and convenience are key components of this estate. Each spacious room has its own ensuite bathroom. An in-law suite, complete with a full kitchen, is located on the upper level. It is designed for optimal privacy, ensuring extended stays feel just as comfortable as home, offering guests their own private retreat within this expansive residence.
The estate's outdoor features are equally as impressive as its indoor spaces. Open the doors from the main living space outside and find a blend of relaxation and entertainment areas that open directly to the stunning pool deck. With inviting tanning chairs and a cozy fire pit, the outdoor space is ideal for creating unforgettable experiences, whether it's a casual weekend gathering or an elegant evening under the stars. On the lower level, the walkout basement extends to the putting green. Whether enjoying a dip in the pool, zipping down the water slide, lounging by the fire pit, or hosting a barbecue in the outdoor kitchen, this space is designed for making memories. The expansive property accommodates social gatherings effortlessly, making it an ideal setting for everything from relaxed weekend get-togethers to sophisticated soirées.
This home is now available for discerning buyers seeking an unparalleled living experience that seamlessly blends luxury, comfort, and recreation. Patricia Shannon with Tadlock Bruggeman of Keller Williams St. Louis, powered by PLACE, is proud to present this extraordinary property to the market. "What makes this home truly stand out is its versatility—a home that truly embraces both luxury and lifestyle. From the seamless indoor-outdoor integration to the endless recreational features, every detail is designed to enhance your lifestyle. It's a place where you can host gatherings, enjoy quiet moments, and take full advantage of all the amenities this estate has to offer," said Shannon.
For more information or to schedule a private showing, please contact Patricia Shannon at Keller Williams St. Louis, powered by PLACE at 314.504.4599.
