Exquisite St. Louis Estate Offers Unmatched Amenities for an Active Luxury Lifestyle

"From the seamless indoor-outdoor integration to the endless recreational features, every detail is designed to enhance your lifestyle." - Patricia Shannon, Expansion Partner, Tadlock Bruggemann Real Estate Post this

Beyond its recreational amenities, this estate also caters to car enthusiasts and households with multiple drivers. A total of 8-car garages, 5-car attached and 3-car detached garages, are fully climate-controlled with advanced HVAC systems, providing the perfect environment for storing and showcasing a collection of vehicles. Also included are 4 Tesla chargers. These spaces are ideal for those who appreciate the luxury of ample parking and garage space that complements an active, high-end lifestyle.

Designed to integrate indoor and outdoor living seamlessly, this estate features floor-to-ceiling windows that invite natural light throughout the home while providing stunning views of the meticulously landscaped grounds. The gourmet kitchen is a culinary masterpiece with top-of-the-line appliances, sleek countertops, and custom cabinetry—perfect for hosting intimate dinners or grand celebrations. The primary suite offers a serene retreat, boasting luxurious touches in the bathroom, such as a spa-like soaking tub, oversized walk-in shower, and elegant fixtures, all crafted with the finest materials.

Privacy and convenience are key components of this estate. Each spacious room has its own ensuite bathroom. An in-law suite, complete with a full kitchen, is located on the upper level. It is designed for optimal privacy, ensuring extended stays feel just as comfortable as home, offering guests their own private retreat within this expansive residence.

The estate's outdoor features are equally as impressive as its indoor spaces. Open the doors from the main living space outside and find a blend of relaxation and entertainment areas that open directly to the stunning pool deck. With inviting tanning chairs and a cozy fire pit, the outdoor space is ideal for creating unforgettable experiences, whether it's a casual weekend gathering or an elegant evening under the stars. On the lower level, the walkout basement extends to the putting green. Whether enjoying a dip in the pool, zipping down the water slide, lounging by the fire pit, or hosting a barbecue in the outdoor kitchen, this space is designed for making memories. The expansive property accommodates social gatherings effortlessly, making it an ideal setting for everything from relaxed weekend get-togethers to sophisticated soirées.

This home is now available for discerning buyers seeking an unparalleled living experience that seamlessly blends luxury, comfort, and recreation. Patricia Shannon with Tadlock Bruggeman of Keller Williams St. Louis, powered by PLACE, is proud to present this extraordinary property to the market. "What makes this home truly stand out is its versatility—a home that truly embraces both luxury and lifestyle. From the seamless indoor-outdoor integration to the endless recreational features, every detail is designed to enhance your lifestyle. It's a place where you can host gatherings, enjoy quiet moments, and take full advantage of all the amenities this estate has to offer," said Shannon.

For more information or to schedule a private showing, please contact Patricia Shannon at Keller Williams St. Louis, powered by PLACE at 314.504.4599.

About Tadlock Brueggemann Real Estate and Patricia Shannon

Tadlock Brueggemann Real Estate serves more than 40 zip codes across the St Louis area, and is consistently recognized as a Top Real Estate team in greater St Louis. Expansion partner Patricia Shannon has two decades of experience across commercial and residential real estate and a track record of making a difference in the lives of her clients and their communities. For more information, visit tadlockbrueggemann.com.

About PLACE

PLACE is the industry's only all-in-one business services and technology platform — for top teams at any brokerage — that makes running a profitable real estate business easier. For more information, please visit place.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, or Instagram.

Media Contact

Abby Powell, PLACE, 5127507475, [email protected], place.com

SOURCE PLACE