Exquisite Timepieces Named First Authorized Dealer for Jacob & Co in Florida

Jacob & Co Partners with Exquisite Timepieces, becoming its first authorized dealer in Florida, offering exclusive access to luxury collections.

NAPLES, Fla., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jacob & Co, the esteemed luxury watch brand renowned for its innovation and exceptional craftsmanship, proudly announces its partnership with Exquisite Timepieces as the first authorized dealer for Jacob & Co timepieces in the state of Florida.

Recognized globally for pushing the boundaries of traditional watchmaking and creating extraordinary timepieces that captivate enthusiasts worldwide, Jacob & Co is synonymous with innovation, creativity, and uncompromising quality.

As the premier destination for luxury timepieces in Florida, Exquisite Timepieces embodies a commitment to excellence and a passion for horology that aligns seamlessly with Jacob & Co's values. Through this exclusive partnership, customers in Florida will have unparalleled access to Jacob & Co's iconic collections, including the groundbreaking Astronomia, Epic X, and Palatial Classic lines.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jacob & Co and bring their exceptional timepieces to our enthusiastic clientele in Florida," said Tim Richardson, Founder and CEO of Exquisite Timepieces. "Jacob & Co's commitment to innovation and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with our own values, and we are excited to showcase their extraordinary creations in our showroom."

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both Jacob & Co and Exquisite Timepieces, as they continue to redefine the luxury watch landscape with uncompromising quality, innovation, and sophistication.

For more information about Exquisite Timepieces and its collection of luxury timepieces, visit exquisitetimepieces.com.

About Exquisite Timepieces

Exquisite Timepieces is a leading retailer of luxury watches, offering an extensive selection of timepieces from the world's most prestigious brands. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for horology, Exquisite Timepieces provides customers with unparalleled service and expertise, ensuring an exceptional shopping experience.

Media Contact

Tim Richardson, Exquisite Timepieces, 239-227-2932, [email protected], https://www.exquisitetimepieces.com/

SOURCE Exquisite Timepieces