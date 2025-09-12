Extant Dynamix Launches Breakthrough Technology for Real-Time Pasteurization Monitoring

Forged from an elite pedigree in NASA aerospace engineering, TOPGUN mission-critical precision, and industry-leading achievement, SCOUT and COMMANDER represent the intersection of exacting science and forward-thinking design. Post this

SCOUT + COMMANDER Key Features and Benefits:

Durable Build: Wireless, waterproof casing constructed of the top materials on the market provides extreme durability and ease of operation in extreme heat, high moisture, and constant heavy use, with zero seepage

Crystal Clear Data: Effortless monitoring with accurate-to-the-decimal temperature tracking and real-time monitoring and reporting dashboards

Seamless Set Up: No extensive training needed, no complicated modular systems, no adoption hurdles

Scalable Deployment: Adapts to both small-batch setups and large-scale systems

Full Temperature Range: Digital temperature sensor monitors between 0°F to 160°F, delivering consistent results across a full range of pasteurization needs

Wireless Connectivity: Perfected wireless connectivity in harsh conditions, with microdevices that deliver unparalleled results; able to work outside of IT networks for safety and security

Wireless Charging: Advanced housing materials paired with cutting-edge, inductive battery charging technology for uninterrupted operations

Self-Calibrating Temperature Probes: Modern hardware backed by AI eliminates water-bath calibration hassles and system downtime; accurate within half a degree

Turnkey Device Management: Seamless integration with existing QA systems, continuous health checks, and system updates ensures 100% effectiveness

Robust Security: Implements SSL/TLS support for secure data transmission and encrypted storage

The launch of SCOUT + COMMANDER provides seamless, scalable, comprehensive solutions to streamline operations, optimize processes, reduce inefficiencies, and produce consistently superior results.

Transition from Legacy Sentry Units:

As part of this strategic evolution, Extant Dynamix will be sunsetting its legacy Sentry units effective December 12, 2025. Current Sentry clients will have the flexibility to choose their own timeline and rollout plan according to phased implementation options, ensuring a smooth transition to the advanced SCOUT + COMMANDER platform with minimal operational disruption.

This launch marks the latest phase in Extant Dynamix's ongoing evolution from a pioneering firm that created the first-ever PU (Pasteurization Unit) to an industry exemplar setting the standard for elite excellence and customer-centric innovation.

"It's an honor and a privilege to lead Extant Dynamix into this new era of technical innovation and market expansion," says CEO Keith Harrison. "As we continue to drive strategic growth with limit-defying solutions, we're as dedicated as ever to preserving our multi-decade legacy of customer service, market leadership, and resource stewardship."

Of the coming future, Harrison invites industry observers to keep their eyes on the company. "We're the one to watch," says Harrison. "Stay tuned for more exciting developments as Extant Dynamix prepares once again to break the sound barrier of elite achievement."

For more information and specifications, please visit www.ExtantDynamix.com.

To view the Extant Dynamix commercial, please visit https://youtu.be/ROZJ4iPLis4.

About Extant Dynamix

Extant Dynamix represents the legacy of father-son duo Richard and Keith Harrison. A visionary NASA engineer, Richard founded the company through the strategic application of space-age technology to industrial processes. Keith, a U.S. Navy fighter pilot and TOPGUN instructor, would later follow in his father's footsteps, applying his mission-critical and boundary-breaking ethos to spearhead the company's transition to modern automation.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, Extant Dynamix specializes in helping breweries and F&B manufacturers successfully scale with the most advanced, intuitive, precision-driven pasteurization process monitoring solutions on the market.

