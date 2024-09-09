Extend Your Summer: Campspot's Nationwide Sale Offers Massive Discounts on Top Campgrounds

From September 9-15, the "Extend Summer Sale" is offering up to 40% off campgrounds across the country, providing the perfect opportunity to squeeze in one more unforgettable trip before the weather turns. Post this

Why the "Extend Summer Sale" is Unmissable:

Savor the Last of Summer: With many travelers seeking out cost-effective, close-to-home getaways, this sale offers the perfect chance to enjoy a final summer escape. Whether they're planning a solo retreat, a family adventure, or a romantic getaway, these discounts make it easy to embrace the season one last time.

Autumn's Hidden Gems: September and October are some of the best months to camp, with cooler temperatures, fewer crowds, and stunning fall foliage. The Extend Summer Sale allows travelers to book campgrounds at a fraction of the cost, all the way through mid-November, ensuring that you don't miss out on the magic of autumn in the great outdoors.

Inclusive and Accessible: From rustic tent sites to luxurious RV parks and cozy cabins, Campspot's diverse range of participating campgrounds ensures there's something for everyone. Whether you're a seasoned camper or trying it out for the first time, this sale provides an accessible way to experience the beauty of nature without breaking the bank.

"We know that for campers, trips to the outdoors represent a much-needed time to unwind, reconnect, and create lasting memories with loved ones," said Erin Stender, Chief Marketing Officer at Campspot. "With the Extend Summer Sale, we're making it possible for everyone to enjoy one more adventure before the season changes, at prices that simply can't be beat."

Don't miss out on the last chance to soak up the sun and make memories that will warm you through the winter months. Visit the Extend Summer Sale page and use promo code EXTEND from September 9-15 to take advantage of these incredible savings.

Deals Include:

[30% OFF] Sun Outdoors Association Island: Henderson, NY

Sun Outdoors Association Island offers a serene fall escape with vibrant foliage, lakeside views, and great fishing, making it the perfect autumn retreat on Lake Ontario.

[40% OFF] Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Fredericksburg: Fredericksburg, TX

Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park in Fredericksburg, Texas, offers the perfect getaway in Texas Wine Country. Enjoy cozy cottages, RV sites, family activities, and a splash in the pool—all near beautiful wineries and historic sites.

[40% OFF] Two Rivers Campground & Tubing: Royalton, MN

Two Rivers Campground offers a perfect fall escape with riverside walks, canoeing, and fishing. Enjoy crisp autumn air, seasonal activities, and cozy evenings by the fire after exploring nature's beauty.

[40% OFF] DeAnza Springs Resort: Jacumba Hot Springs, CA

DeAnza Springs Resort offers a unique fall retreat with access to exclusive desert hiking trails, heated pools, and a relaxing hot tub. Enjoy stunning desert landscapes, outdoor adventures, and cozy evenings under the stars.

[40% OFF] 10 Acres Campground & RV Park: Addison, VT

10 Acres Campground is a fall fishing paradise on Lake Champlain, offering serene lakefront views, canoeing adventures, and cozy evenings by the water. Perfect for anglers and nature lovers alike.

[30% OFF] Sun Retreats Wild Acres: Old Orchard Beach, ME

Sun Retreats Wild Acres in Old Orchard Beach, Maine, offers the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation. Enjoy zip lines, heated pools, and beachside camping amidst lush trees, all within steps of Maine's softest sands.

[40% OFF] Askew's Landing RV Campground: Edwards, MS

Askew's Landing RV Campground offers a peaceful lakeside escape in Mississippi, perfect for fall getaways. Enjoy fishing, kayaking, and cozy evenings by the fire, with plenty of family-friendly activities to keep everyone entertained.

[40% OFF] Mt. Olive Mercantile: Melbourne, AR

Mt. Olive Mercantile offers a unique fall retreat with camping amidst native foliage and a charming hobby farm experience. Enjoy nearby fishing, hiking, and Ozark vistas, all while savoring homemade farmhouse fare in a welcoming, off-the-beaten-path setting.

[40% OFF] Gone Fishing RV Resort: Gordonville, TX

Gone Fishing RV Resort in Gordonville, Texas, offers a peaceful retreat just steps from Lake Texoma. Enjoy spacious, shady RV sites in the tranquility of nature for the ultimate relaxing getaway.

[30% OFF] Sun Outdoors Petoskey Bay Harbor: Petoskey, MI

Sun Outdoors Petoskey Bay Harbor offers a picturesque fall getaway with stunning bay views, vibrant foliage, and cozy lakeside camping, perfect for an autumn escape in Michigan.

And many more! Download featured campground images here.

To discover all the available deals and book your next adventure, visit the Extend Summer Sale page now. Deals will go live at 9am ET on September 9 and remain valid through September 15*. All coupons available while supplies last, so don't delay.

*Terms and conditions apply. Must book a future stay at participating campgrounds by 11:59 EST on September 15, 2024. Prices are not guaranteed and can vary based on discounts, dates and availability.

