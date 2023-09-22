Extended Reality (XR) Makes Healthcare Training Faster, Easier to Implement, and More Effective, According to HTC VIVE Study

"Our survey data confirms that immersive technologies like XR can redefine conventional healthcare training - empowering medical professionals to hone crucial skills with unprecedented effectiveness and scalability," said Pearly Chen, VP at HTC VIVE. Tweet this

Key findings from the report include:

91% of healthcare professionals agree that XR enhances educational plans and empowers training coordinators to be more effective

86% of healthcare professionals said that XR training programs instill confidence in trainees and help them develop the muscle memory needed for success

75% of healthcare professionals agree that incorporating XR allows trainees to complete their program in less time

81% said that XR training gives their organization a competitive edge in attracting top-tier talent

86% of respondents whose organizations have not yet adopted XR training believe they will do so by 2026 at the latest.

"Our survey data confirms that immersive technologies like XR can redefine conventional healthcare training - empowering medical professionals to hone crucial skills with unprecedented effectiveness and scalability," said Pearly Chen, VP at HTC VIVE. "By adopting XR, healthcare organizations are not just updating their training methods; they are strategically positioning themselves for advancements in patient care and operational efficiency."

Extended reality in the healthcare market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 42% over the next five years, with revenues expected to surpass $5.3 billion by the end of 2028, according to market research firm BlueWeave Consulting.

To learn more about the use of XR in healthcare training, download the report at: https://business.vive.com/us/stories/vr-healthcare-survey-report-2023/.

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier extended reality (XR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life XR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem delivers premium XR hardware, software, and content. VIVE Business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware, Business Device Management System (DMS), and software and solutions including VIVERSE for Business, VIVE Location-Based Software Suite (LBSS), VIVE Business Streaming (VBS), and VIVE Business Training (VBT) for SMB and enterprise customers. For more information, please visit business.vive.com.

Media Contact

[email protected]

Media Contact

Lauren Tascan, Candor Content for HTC VIVE, 1 5148675050, [email protected], business.vive.com

SOURCE HTC VIVE