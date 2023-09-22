Extended Reality (XR) Makes Healthcare Training Faster, Easier to Implement, and More Effective, According to HTC VIVE Study

Nine out of ten healthcare professionals believe that XR enhances their training and empowers them to be more effective at work
SEATTLE, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As healthcare organizations look for better ways to train their staff on everything from how to carry out new procedures to how to better communicate with patients, they are finding Extended Reality (XR) technology to be an invaluable tool. In fact, more than nine out of ten healthcare professionals claim that XR enhances their educational plans and empowers them to be more effective, while 84% say they either like or love training with XR technologies. That's according to a new report published by HTC VIVE, the premier virtual reality (VR) and extended reality (XR) platform manufacturer.
Titled "The State of Extended Reality (XR) Training in Healthcare" and based on a survey of 400 healthcare and social assistance professionals throughout the US, the report offers an insider's look into the growing role of XR technology in healthcare training and its impact on healthcare organizations. Overall, the findings show that XR training removes several of the bottlenecks associated with traditional training techniques, allowing healthcare providers to train their staff more quickly, more effectively, and with fewer resources.
Key findings from the report include:
- 91% of healthcare professionals agree that XR enhances educational plans and empowers training coordinators to be more effective
- 86% of healthcare professionals said that XR training programs instill confidence in trainees and help them develop the muscle memory needed for success
- 75% of healthcare professionals agree that incorporating XR allows trainees to complete their program in less time
- 81% said that XR training gives their organization a competitive edge in attracting top-tier talent
- 86% of respondents whose organizations have not yet adopted XR training believe they will do so by 2026 at the latest.
"Our survey data confirms that immersive technologies like XR can redefine conventional healthcare training - empowering medical professionals to hone crucial skills with unprecedented effectiveness and scalability," said Pearly Chen, VP at HTC VIVE. "By adopting XR, healthcare organizations are not just updating their training methods; they are strategically positioning themselves for advancements in patient care and operational efficiency."
Extended reality in the healthcare market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 42% over the next five years, with revenues expected to surpass $5.3 billion by the end of 2028, according to market research firm BlueWeave Consulting.
To learn more about the use of XR in healthcare training, download the report at: https://business.vive.com/us/stories/vr-healthcare-survey-report-2023/.
About HTC VIVE
HTC VIVE is the premier extended reality (XR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life XR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem delivers premium XR hardware, software, and content. VIVE Business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware, Business Device Management System (DMS), and software and solutions including VIVERSE for Business, VIVE Location-Based Software Suite (LBSS), VIVE Business Streaming (VBS), and VIVE Business Training (VBT) for SMB and enterprise customers. For more information, please visit business.vive.com.
Media Contact
