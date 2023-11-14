Extended Reality (XR) Makes Military Training and Simulations More Effective, HTC VIVE Survey Finds

"The findings from this survey confirm what we've heard from our partners, who are increasingly relying on XR training to prepare for the rigors of active duty in a safe, effective, and scalable way," said Dan O'Brien, GM of Americas at HTC VIVE. Post this

The military is constantly searching for new ways to augment personnel training, enhance retention, and increase recruitment. XR training offers a safe, cost-effective way to expose recruits to complex training scenarios at scale, immersing them in detailed, highly repeatable scenarios. The simulations empower trainees to exercise critical thinking, quick reflexes, and soft skills while reacting to high-stress situations. They also offer recruits the opportunity to perform complicated procedures without the need for expensive hardware.

Other findings from the report include:

The primary utilization of XR in the military includes immersive combat training (54%), simulated training exercises (52%), and technical training (47%)

76% of respondents said that XR allows trainees to complete training programs faster, and 77% said it helps prepare them for dangerous real-world situations because they've had the opportunity to practice in a simulated environment

74% of respondents said that the implementation of XR training gives them a recruitment edge, and 70% said it helps them retain top talent

75% of respondents not currently using XR for training plan to implement an XR-based training solution by 2028

Nearly 80% of respondents said XR enhances education plans and empowers training coordinators to be more effective.

To learn more about the use of XR in military training and how XR is enhancing recruitment efforts, read the full report: "The State of Extended Reality (XR) Training in the U.S. Military."

HTC VIVE will be attending the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) in Orlando, Florida, from November 27th to December 1st. If you plan to attend, please visit us at booth #3211 for a hands-on experience of deploying secure immersive training solutions with VR/XR.

