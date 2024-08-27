Extendeed Makes the 2024 Inc. 5000 List, for the 2nd Time in a Row!

This recognition is not just a reflection of our past success, but a catalyst for our continued growth. It reinforces our commitment to innovation, driving us to push boundaries even further and expand our impact in the tech industry. Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"As we celebrate this achievement, we are also thrilled to launch the Angular Trading Platform, which represents our commitment to innovation and providing valuable solutions to our users. We look forward to the continued growth and success of both Extendeed and Angular Trading" says Hercules Babu, an Inc. 5000 entrepreneur.

Extendeed (extendeed.com) is a trailblazing IT services company that has rapidly ascended the ranks of the tech industry, earning its place on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for two consecutive years. Founded by Hercules Babu, Extendeed is renowned for delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower businesses to thrive in a digital world.

Angular Trading (angulartrading.com), an innovative FinTech venture founded by Hercules Babu, the visionary behind Extendeed, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking SaaS social trading platform. This platform is poised to transform how individuals and professionals connect, share strategies, and optimize decision-making. By offering a practical and intuitive approach to trade execution, Angular Trading is setting a new standard in the trading community.

