Extending the Reach of Zelle®: Alacriti and Early Warning Join Forces

Alacriti, a leading provider of cloud-native money movement services for banks and credit unions, today announced a new partnership with Early Warning Services, LLC, the company behind Zelle®.

Zelle will be embedded in Alacriti's Orbipay Payments Hub, an all-in-one payments platform that provides financial institutions with all the tools, services, and technology infrastructure they need to quickly enable Zelle for consumers, small businesses, and commercial clients.

"Our partnership with Early Warning will enable fast and smooth integrations of Zelle for our customers," said Mark Majeske, SVP of Faster Payments at Alacriti. "Zelle is proven to deepen customer engagement and keep payments within the secured banking experience—reducing the need for customers to turn to outside fintech apps."

There are over 2,300 banks and credit unions providing Zelle to their customers and members. 95 percent of those financial institutions are community banks and credit unions. Zelle is an important offering for these financial institutions, helping them to compete and retain customers by providing access to the same technology available to larger banks.

"We are committed to bringing Zelle to financial institutions of all sizes," said Denise Leonhard, general manager of Zelle. "By working with new partners like Alacriti, we can unlock new opportunities for banks and credit unions throughout the country to bring a fast and reliable way to send and receive money to their customers and members—right from their existing banking experience."

The integration of Zelle into Alacriti's Orbipay Payments Hub means financial institutions can offer Zelle through their existing digital banking platform or through Alacriti's unified money movement app, which allows a fast and simple delivery of modern payment experiences for consumers and businesses.

Orbipay Payments Hub supports all major payment rails—including both legacy and faster payments—within a single platform. This unified infrastructure powers centralized operations, consistent user experiences, and consolidated reporting across channels. Integrating Zelle expands the payments hub with a directory-based money movement service.

Alacriti expects financial institutions to be live using the Zelle solution in Q1 2026.

Key Benefits of Zelle Through Orbipay Payments Hub:

Centralized reporting and operations – Unified reporting and back-office visibility across all payment types, including Zelle.

Core-independent deployment – Enables Zelle implementation across any core or digital banking platform.

Dual support for consumer and business users – Institutions can offer Zelle for both person-to-person and business-to-consumer (e.g., disbursement) use cases.

Built-in security – Fraud mitigation tools are embedded into the Orbipay platform, helping protect financial institutions and their customers from criminals. Today, more than 99.95% of Zelle transactions are completed without any report of fraud or scams.

Simplicity of use – Users can transfer funds to another user (business or consumer) using phone or email identifiers, all within the secure environment of their financial institution's digital banking experience.

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions and businesses. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti's innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com.

About Zelle®

Zelle® is transforming how money moves, with more than five billion digital payments sent since its launch in 2017. The Zelle® network connects over 2,300 banks and credit unions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send digital payments to people and businesses they know and trust with an eligible bank account in the U.S. Money is available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle®. To learn more about Zelle® and participating financial institutions in the Zelle® network, visit www.zellepay.com.

Media Contact

Kristen Jason, Alacriti, 1 908-791-2916, [email protected], www.alacriti.com

Eric Blankenbaker, Zelle, [email protected], www.zellepay.com

SOURCE Alacriti