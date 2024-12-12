eXtendTech Appoints Dale Denham as CEO to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

eXtendTech announces Dale Denham as CEO, bringing over 30 years of leadership in technology and business. His expertise will drive growth, expand into new markets, and enhance solutions for NetSuite users.
DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- eXtendTech, a trailblazer in innovative software solutions integrated with NetSuite, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dale Denham as CEO. A widely-respected leader with extensive experience in technology, business, and the promotional products industry, Denham is uniquely positioned to drive eXtendTech's growth, accelerate its expansion into new vertical markets, and further enhance its market-leading solutions.
With over 30 years of expertise in business transformation, Denham has consistently delivered exceptional value to clients. He most recently served as CEO of PPAI (Promotional Products Association International) and has held pivotal executive roles, including SVP at ASI (Advertising Specialty Institute) and CIO at Geiger. Throughout his career, Denham has been instrumental in advancing technology solutions that streamline operations, improve customer experiences, and drive sustainable growth.
"Dale's energy and drive for excellence, coupled with his focus on delivering exceptional care to clients and the broader community, has always inspired us," said Sam Hornstein, Founder of eXtendTech. "I'm grateful that his leadership will afford me the time to focus on producing and delivering the best possible solutions. His vision will empower us to reach our full potential across all areas. Dale is a catalyst for performance, driving success at all levels of our business and client relationships."
"I've long admired the incredible value eXtendTech has brought to the Promotional Products Industry," said Denham. "Sam and his team have built a powerhouse, delivering critical apps for NetSuite that extend well beyond the promotional market. I'm excited to continue this journey and expand eXtendTech's impact, solving complex business challenges and creating a company where both customers and employees thrive."
eXtendTech currently serves clients globally across a wide range of industries, including wholesale distribution & manufacturing, healthcare, field services, and professional services. With Denham at the helm, eXtendTech is poised to extend its operational excellence and innovative solutions to even more sectors, empowering businesses to optimize their NetSuite experience and achieve greater efficiency, cost savings, and scalability.
About eXtendTech
eXtendTech provides innovative software solutions that enhance the functionality of NetSuite, enabling businesses to streamline operations, reduce costs, and drive growth. With a focus on delivering practical, high-impact solutions, eXtendTech continues to support organizations in transforming their operations and scaling effectively.
