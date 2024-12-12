eXtendTech Appoints Dale Denham as CEO to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

"I'm excited to continue this journey and expand eXtendTech's impact, solving complex business challenges and creating a company where both customers and employees thrive." Post this

"Dale's energy and drive for excellence, coupled with his focus on delivering exceptional care to clients and the broader community, has always inspired us," said Sam Hornstein, Founder of eXtendTech. "I'm grateful that his leadership will afford me the time to focus on producing and delivering the best possible solutions. His vision will empower us to reach our full potential across all areas. Dale is a catalyst for performance, driving success at all levels of our business and client relationships."

"I've long admired the incredible value eXtendTech has brought to the Promotional Products Industry," said Denham. "Sam and his team have built a powerhouse, delivering critical apps for NetSuite that extend well beyond the promotional market. I'm excited to continue this journey and expand eXtendTech's impact, solving complex business challenges and creating a company where both customers and employees thrive."

eXtendTech currently serves clients globally across a wide range of industries, including wholesale distribution & manufacturing, healthcare, field services, and professional services. With Denham at the helm, eXtendTech is poised to extend its operational excellence and innovative solutions to even more sectors, empowering businesses to optimize their NetSuite experience and achieve greater efficiency, cost savings, and scalability.

eXtendTech provides innovative software solutions that enhance the functionality of NetSuite, enabling businesses to streamline operations, reduce costs, and drive growth. With a focus on delivering practical, high-impact solutions, eXtendTech continues to support organizations in transforming their operations and scaling effectively.

