Extensis Marks 30th Anniversary with Debut of New Creative Intelligence Suite

We are proud to usher in a new era of creative asset management that provides leaders the analytical insight they need to make effective decisions that add to the bottom line and safeguard their businesses. Tweet this

"This year marks Extensis' 30 years in business. When we first established in 1993, we saw a unique opportunity to remove the barriers that impede creativity so designers can focus on inventing amazing," said Toby Martin, CEO of Extensis. "Over the past three decades, we've had an intimate view of how workflows have changed and how our solutions can help creative enterprises not only do their best work, but also achieve successful business outcomes."

Martin continued: "As we celebrate this milestone anniversary, we are proud to usher in a new era of creative asset management that provides leaders the analytical insight they need to make effective decisions that add to the bottom line and safeguard their businesses."

Extensis' Creative Intelligence Suite is built on the foundation of two subscription levels: Extensis Connect™ and Extensis Connect + Insight™.

Extensis Connect is the industry's first solution that unifies font and digital asset management. Teams of all sizes can now store all creative assets in one location, so the design elements needed for projects are easy to find, manage, share, and integrate with creative software including Adobe Creative Cloud. Connect adds a layer of security and reporting to creative operations through robust permission controls; font license management; single sign-on; and font usage, license compliance, and team utilization and activity reports.

Extensis Connect + Insight builds upon Connect, adding a layer of creative risk management that mitigates risk in all stages of the creative process, and reduces the need for last minute project auditing fire drills. Connect + Insight's Project Risk Scanning scans for font usage risks within projects before production, pinpoints identified risks in project files, and provides a Font Risk Assessment Report with suggested steps for risk resolution. This includes six critical font risk areas: missing fonts (including system and subscription fonts), unlicensed fonts, font licenses expiring in less than 90 days, expired font licenses, overutilized font licenses (fonts installed on more systems than the license allows), and outdated font formats.

"Extensis is both advancing and uniting the font and digital asset management product categories with the release of the first Creative Intelligence Suite of its kind," said Chad Slater, VP of Research & Development at Extensis. "Designers have historically managed fonts and digital assets in separate, siloed systems. Connect and Connect + Insight form a cohesive Creative Intelligence Suite that breaks these siloes by uniting all creative assets in one location for simpler management. Moreover, the suite transcends general management of creative assets by adding layers of intelligence that prevent mishaps in production, overspending and potential legal landmines. A win-win for end users, creative leaders and their enterprises."

Availability

Extensis Connect and Extensis Connect + Insight are available now via annual subscriptions, and offer access to Extensis' highly rated customer support (including tech support, in-app Success Centers, and dedicated Customer Success Manager). To learn more, click here.

About Extensis

Founded in 1993, Extensis established its roots in Portland, Oregon with the express goal of solving complex problems for creative enterprises through innovative font and creative asset management technology solutions. Since the company began its mission 30 years ago, Extensis has helped hundreds of thousands of creative professionals—from individual designers to global brands and large creative teams—maximize the efficiency of creative operations and ensure creative asset compliance, so projects arrive to stakeholders as promised, with no surprises, and profit margins remain intact.

Today, Extensis is building the future for font and creative asset management on the reliable foundations of industry-leading font managers Suitcase Fusion and Universal Type Server. Extensis Connect and Extensis Connect + Insight are the first two subscription levels of an evolving Creative Intelligence Suite that integrates with the Adobe Creative Cloud and other popular design applications. This suite manages fonts and other creative assets, provides leaders the analytical insight they need to make effective decisions, brings intelligent risk management to creative operations, and empowers teams to take informed action, so the route to profitability remains secure in the face of changing digital environments.

To learn more about Extensis, visit www.extensis.com

Celartem, Inc. d.b.a. Extensis All rights reserved. Extensis and the Extensis logo mark, Extensis Connect and Extensis Connect + Insight are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extensis in the United States of America, Canada, the European Union and/or other countries. This list of trademarks is not exhaustive. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, product names, company names, brands and service names mentioned herein are property of Extensis or other respective owners.

Adobe and Creative Cloud are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe Systems Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.

Media Contact

Joscelyn Zell, Extensis, 1 503-260-1169, [email protected]

SOURCE Extensis