Extra Life Celebrates 15th Annual Game Day to Change Kids' Health

Extra Life, a pioneering initiative, was the first of its kind in the nonprofit world, exclusively dedicated to the gaming and streaming communities. It was born from the heartfelt memory of Victoria Enmon, a young patient whom founder Jeromy Adams met while working at a fundraising event for her member children's hospital. What began as a grassroots effort nearly 15 years ago has blossomed into a remarkable journey, culminating in the recognition of being named among the 2022 Peer-to-Peer Fundraising Organization of the Year by the Peer-to-Peer Professional Forum.

Since its inception in 2008, Extra Life participants have raised over $130 million, impacting the lives of millions of pediatric patients across the U.S. and Canada. As the program celebrates 15 years of cherished memories, we invite you to support your local member hospital through fundraising today.

Extra Life has witnessed the collective efforts of thousands of community members, partners, influencers, and creators who have joined forces with a shared vision: to change kids' health to change the future through the power of fundraising and gaming.

This year, a variety of partner activations are helping further Extra Life's mission, including:

Roll20, the complete solution for virtual tabletop gaming, is supporting Extra Life with their first-ever all-virtual Humble Bundle. Their annual virtual tabletop event will also feature a livestream fundraising activity for Extra Life during Game Day weekend. Roll20 community members will have the opportunity to donate toward the Roll20 team's fundraising efforts. Another special bundle will be offered on DriveThroughRPG.com, the largest RPG online store.

Code Ninjas aims to have 150 local franchises join the Super Team and host hack-a-thon fundraising events, with a goal to raise a Super Team total of $150,000 .

. Wargaming, the makers of World of Tanks are offering players the chance to buy a special Medic Commander that can heal your tank in the game. Proceeds from the purchase of the medic commander will be donated to CMN Hospitals through the Wargaming Extra Life team.

Learn more and register at extra-life.org.

About Children's Miracle Network Hospitals:

Children's Miracle Network Hospitals was founded more than 40 years ago with the vision to Change Kids' Health, Change the Future. We've raised over $8.5 billion for 170 children's hospitals by empowering and engaging with local communities and businesses – and we're not done yet. All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what's needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids' and families' minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services.

Together, we can change kids' health. Together, we can change the future. To learn about Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and your local member children's hospital, visit cmnhospitals.org.

