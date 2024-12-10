Extraordinary Women in Tech: A Global Movement Empowering Women in Technology

To date, Extraordinary Women in Tech has touched the lives of over 10,000 women globally, with a growing community spanning 15 countries. Our journey is underpinned by the belief that diversity drives innovation and that women's voices are essential to shaping the future of technology. Post this

In 2024 alone, we've hosted seven major events across different countries including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Portugal, and Italy; complemented by dozens of intimate dinners and experiences worldwide. Together, these gatherings have empowered hundreds of women, fostered meaningful discussions, and opened doors for countless collaborations.

In November, we proudly celebrated a landmark moment: our first Milan edition. Known for its cultural sophistication and innovative spirit, Milan was the ideal setting for deep conversations about technology, diversity, and inclusion. This event also marked our second partnership with Google—following our collaboration with Google Cloud Brazil at EWiT São Paulo in 2023. We're thrilled to continue joining forces with partners who share our commitment to empowering women in tech.

Our most recent event in Brazil, in collaboration with Itaú Unibanco, exemplifies the transformative impact of EWiT. We brought together 300 executives to explore pivotal topics such as artificial intelligence, inclusion, and the unique challenges women face in the tech sector. This dynamic exchange of ideas and experiences reinforced the necessity of fostering diverse perspectives in our rapidly evolving industry.

Exciting new opportunities await as we expand EWiT worldwide. In 2025, we have ambitious plans to reach new destinations and build fresh connections. Our agenda includes bringing Extraordinary Women in Tech to the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and beyond—including our first major event in the Middle East.

For more information about our global footprint, our events, and the extraordinary women leading the way in tech, visit extraordinarywomenintech.com.

Here's to celebrating the accomplishments of women in technology—one extraordinary connection at a time.

