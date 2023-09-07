Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference Celebrates Second Edition with Speakers from Oracle, Playstation, Salesforce, and More

"The Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference is a unique and inspiring event that brings together women from all over the world to share their experiences, insights, and knowledge. This conference is a powerful platform for promoting gender diversity and inclusivity in the tech industry." Tweet this

The speakers at the conference will include some of today's top female leaders, such as Petek Utku, Vice President of OCI Technical Operations at Oracle; Sudha Ranganathan, Director of Product Marketing at LinkedIn; Meena Rajvaidya, Director of Engineering at Cisco; and Tracy Huck, Director of Solution and Process Engineering at Maritime Ontario Freightlines. For a full list of speakers and the conference agenda, please refer to the [conference website](https://extraordinarywomenintech.com/global-conference-2023/).

Key Objectives of the Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference:

1. Promoting Gender Inclusivity: The conference is committed to fostering a tech industry that values and embraces diversity, promoting equal opportunities for women to thrive in various tech-related professions.

2. Inspiration and Empowerment: Through inspiring success stories and mentorship opportunities, the event aims to empower women to pursue careers in technology and leadership roles, breaking down the existing gender barriers.

3. Skill Development: Workshops and training sessions will equip attendees with essential technical and soft skills to enhance their professional growth and overcome challenges faced by women in the tech domain.

4. Networking and Collaboration: The conference provides a unique platform for participants to network, connect with industry professionals, potential employers, and allies, fostering a strong community of support for women in tech.

5. Addressing Gender Disparities: By engaging in open dialogues and discussions, the event will identify challenges and propose actionable strategies to bridge the gender gap in technology.

Featured Highlights of the Extraordinary Women in Tech Global Conference:

Distinguished Keynote Speakers: Esteemed leaders and pioneers in the tech industry will share their insights, experiences, and visions for a more inclusive tech landscape.





Impactful Panel Discussions: Experts will participate in panel discussions exploring various aspects of gender inclusivity, workplace culture, and women's representation in tech companies.





Interactive Workshops: Practical workshops will offer attendees hands-on experiences, empowering them with new skills and knowledge to advance in their careers.





Diversity Awards: Acknowledging the achievements of women who have made significant contributions to the tech sector and have advocated for inclusivity.

Event Details:

Event Name: Extraordinary Women in Tech 2023 Global Conference

Date: October 4-5, 2023

Venue: Oracle Center, Redwood City , San Francisco

, Website: https://extraordinarywomenintech.com/global-conference-2023/

