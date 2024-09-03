Extraordinary Women in Tech is Coming to Dallas with Speakers from Citi, DrumWave, and Southwest Airlines

Curated by Ulyana Zilbermints, North American CEO of Avenue Code, the EWiT Summit in Dallas, co-hosted by Pegasus Park, aims to create a powerful platform for executives to share insights, experiences, and strategies for success. Post this

Curated by Ulyana Zilbermints, North American CEO of Avenue Code, the EWiT Summit in Dallas, co-hosted by Pegasus Park, aims to create a powerful platform for executives to share insights, experiences, and strategies for success. Focusing on fostering diversity, inclusion, and innovation in the tech industry, the summit will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and interactive workshops led by some of the most respected names in the field.

The event will feature the following:

Inspiring Keynote Speakers: Attendees will hear from pioneering women in technology who have broken barriers and led groundbreaking projects in their fields.

Why Attend?

The Extraordinary Women in Tech Summit is more than an event—it's a movement empowering women in the technology industry. This summit offers value for everyone, from seasoned professionals eager to share their expertise to executives seeking to forge meaningful connections.

How to Register

Tickets for the EWiT Summit in Dallas are available now: https://extraordinarywomenintech.com/event/extraordinary-women-in-tech-summit-dallas/.

About Extraordinary Women in Tech

Extraordinary Women in Tech by Avenue Code is dedicated to fostering a supportive community for women in the technology industry. Through events, networking opportunities, and educational resources, EWiT empowers women to achieve their full potential and advance their careers in technology.

