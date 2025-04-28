Extreme Crane Expands Capabilities Addition of Liebherr LTM 1650-8.1

Extreme Crane, a leader in heavy lifting solutions across the Washington DMV region, is proud to announce the latest and most powerful addition to its fleet: the Liebherr LTM 1650-8.1. The addition of this high capacity, best in class crane marks a major milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to offering cutting-edge lifting technology and unmatched capability to its clients.

MARSHALL, Va., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Extreme Crane, a leader in heavy lifting solutions across the DMV region, is proud to announce the latest and most powerful addition to its fleet: the Liebherr LTM 1650-8.1. This acquisition marks a major milestone in the company's ongoing commitment to offering cutting-edge lifting technology and unmatched capability to its clients.

With a maximum lifting capacity of 770 tons, the Liebherr 1650-8.1 is now the largest and most advanced mobile crane in Extreme Crane's lineup. Designed for demanding applications across infrastructure, energy, industrial, and commercial sectors, this eight-axle powerhouse delivers exceptional performance, flexibility, and reach, all while reducing setup times and improving job-site efficiency.

"We are ready to get this 1650 out into the field." said Chris Burke, President of Extreme Crane said, "Give us a call to learn about the expanded lifting capabilities we can now offer with this new addition to our fleet."

Extreme Crane has built its reputation on precision, performance, and professionalism. With the addition of the LTM 1650's and its 177 feet of telescoping boom and 299 feet of luff, the company can now respond to even greater challenges. This purchase not only boosts the company's technical capabilities but also reinforces Extreme Crane's commitment to safety by investing in the best tools and technology for its clients and crews.

About Extreme Crane

Extreme Crane is a full-service crane and rigging provider, delivering expert solutions across construction, energy, industrial, and specialized sectors. With a diverse fleet of hydraulic cranes, all-terrain units, and now the Liebherr LTM 1650-8.1, Extreme Crane continues to set the standard in lifting excellence. For more information, visit www.extremecrane.com

Media Contact

Chris Burke, Extreme Crane & Rigging, LLC, 1 703 856 6074, [email protected], www.extremecrane.com

SOURCE Extreme Crane & Rigging, LLC