Extreme Heat Events Pose A Serious Public Safety Threat This Summer

Niagara Cares and SBP Launch Public Safety Campaigns to Reduce Risks and Help Vulnerable Communities Prepare for Extreme Heat
NEW ORLEANS , June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As record-breaking temperatures become the new normal across the U.S., Niagara Cares, the charitable division of Niagara Bottling, LLC, the family-run beverage company that has hydrated America since 1963, and national disaster resilience and recovery nonprofit SBP are teaming up to launch new public safety campaigns in California, Texas, and other heat-prone states to reduce the risks of extreme heat and keep vulnerable populations safe this summer.
Last summer was one of the hottest on record in the United States, with major metropolitan areas such as Phoenix, Houston, Sacramento, and Las Vegas experiencing prolonged heatwaves, strained energy grids, and spikes in heat-related illnesses and deaths. Extreme heat causes more deaths in the U.S. than any other natural hazard, with as many as 20,000 deaths annually linked to high temperatures.
"Extreme heat is deadly on its own, but the danger multiplies when it coincides with disasters like floods or wildfires," said SBP Disaster Preparedness Program Director Helen Wiley. "During these compound events, power outages become more likely, and vulnerable households are often left without access to air conditioning. By providing trusted preparedness tools and timely safety guidance, we're helping families stay safe when the temperature soars."
Through this partnership, SBP and Niagara are launching a multi-state campaign to raise awareness and provide accessible resources that reduce the health impacts of heatwaves. The effort includes:
- Easy-to-use flyers and checklists on how to stay cool and safe during extreme heat events.
- A video series with tips on preparing for heat-related emergencies.
- Extreme Heat 101 webinar on emergency preparedness, open to the public.
- Guidance on how renters and financially vulnerable households can prepare for disasters, including heat waves.
- Targeted outreach in underserved communities through local partners and online campaigns.
At the heart of the campaign are three short educational videos that provide actionable steps for households:
- Five Key Actions to Prepare for Extreme Heat Events offers lifesaving tips on how to prepare your home for prolonged heat and what supplies to add to emergency kits.
- Five Key Actions to Prepare Financially for Disasters walks viewers through the need for creating an emergency fund and purchasing the right insurance coverage.
- Five Key Actions for Renter Disaster Preparedness provides guidance tailored to renters — covering topics like insurance policies and renters' rights following a disaster.
"At Niagara, we recognize the urgent need to protect our communities from extreme heat," said Ann Canela, Director of Corporate Giving for Niagara Bottling. "Through our partnership with SBP, we are helping families prepare for heat-related disasters with not only accessible hydration, but also tools and information that will keep them ready, resilient, and informed."
To access the Extreme Heat Preparedness resources, go to SBP's Resource Hub.
ABOUT SBP
SBP is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities to shrink the time between disaster and recovery by rebuilding homes, increasing resilience, and improving policies to meet the needs of all survivors. For more information, please visit www.sbpusa.org.
ABOUT NIAGARA CARES
Niagara Cares is the heart of what we do and who we are at Niagara Bottling. For more than 60 years, we have been making a difference for our Team Members, consumers and communities through philanthropic giving, volunteering, water donations and disaster relief. As a family-owned business, we are committed to creating meaningful change for our communities through a spirit of giving back both big and small. For more information, visit niagarawater.com/niagara-cares.
ABOUT NIAGARA BOTTLING
Niagara Bottling, LLC has been family owned and operated since 1963. Headquartered in Diamond Bar, Calif., Niagara operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. As a leading U.S. beverage manufacturer, Niagara Bottling works closely with some of the largest retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores throughout the country. Niagara produces a variety of beverages including bottled water, sparkling, vitamin and flavored water, teas, sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks and non-dairy milk products. For more information, visit www.niagarawater.com.
