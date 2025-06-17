Extreme Heat Events Pose A Serious Public Safety Threat This Summer

"By providing trusted preparedness tools and timely safety guidance, we're helping families stay safe when the temperature soars," said SBP Disaster Preparedness Program Director Helen Wiley. Post this

"Extreme heat is deadly on its own, but the danger multiplies when it coincides with disasters like floods or wildfires," said SBP Disaster Preparedness Program Director Helen Wiley. "During these compound events, power outages become more likely, and vulnerable households are often left without access to air conditioning. By providing trusted preparedness tools and timely safety guidance, we're helping families stay safe when the temperature soars."

Through this partnership, SBP and Niagara are launching a multi-state campaign to raise awareness and provide accessible resources that reduce the health impacts of heatwaves. The effort includes:

Easy-to-use flyers and checklists on how to stay cool and safe during extreme heat events.

A video series with tips on preparing for heat-related emergencies.

Extreme Heat 101 webinar on emergency preparedness, open to the public.

Guidance on how renters and financially vulnerable households can prepare for disasters, including heat waves.

Targeted outreach in underserved communities through local partners and online campaigns.

At the heart of the campaign are three short educational videos that provide actionable steps for households:

Five Key Actions to Prepare for Extreme Heat Events offers lifesaving tips on how to prepare your home for prolonged heat and what supplies to add to emergency kits.

Five Key Actions to Prepare Financially for Disasters walks viewers through the need for creating an emergency fund and purchasing the right insurance coverage.

Five Key Actions for Renter Disaster Preparedness provides guidance tailored to renters — covering topics like insurance policies and renters' rights following a disaster.

"At Niagara, we recognize the urgent need to protect our communities from extreme heat," said Ann Canela, Director of Corporate Giving for Niagara Bottling. "Through our partnership with SBP, we are helping families prepare for heat-related disasters with not only accessible hydration, but also tools and information that will keep them ready, resilient, and informed."

To access the Extreme Heat Preparedness resources, go to SBP's Resource Hub.

ABOUT SBP

SBP is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities to shrink the time between disaster and recovery by rebuilding homes, increasing resilience, and improving policies to meet the needs of all survivors. For more information, please visit www.sbpusa.org.

ABOUT NIAGARA CARES

Niagara Cares is the heart of what we do and who we are at Niagara Bottling. For more than 60 years, we have been making a difference for our Team Members, consumers and communities through philanthropic giving, volunteering, water donations and disaster relief. As a family-owned business, we are committed to creating meaningful change for our communities through a spirit of giving back both big and small. For more information, visit niagarawater.com/niagara-cares.

ABOUT NIAGARA BOTTLING

Niagara Bottling, LLC has been family owned and operated since 1963. Headquartered in Diamond Bar, Calif., Niagara operates bottling facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. As a leading U.S. beverage manufacturer, Niagara Bottling works closely with some of the largest retailers, grocers, club and convenience stores throughout the country. Niagara produces a variety of beverages including bottled water, sparkling, vitamin and flavored water, teas, sports drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, protein drinks and non-dairy milk products. For more information, visit www.niagarawater.com.

Media contact:

Elizabeth Wright

SBP Chief Communications and Marketing Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact

Elizabeth Wright, SBP, 1 718.427.5480, [email protected], www.sbpusa.org

SOURCE SBP