Extropy 360 Decision Intelligence is Now SignalFlare.ai

SAME PEOPLE, SAME GREAT DEDICATION

Founder Mike Lukianoff has a long history of success with early-stage data intelligence companies over the course of nearly three decades.

"Transforming data into actionable decisions is foundational to our Decision Intelligence framework. Curating and blending the data is the starting point for all of our solutions, from Price and Promotion Optimization to Segmentation and Geo-Targeting. Our system continuously learns as the data grows, and our industry experts ensure ease of implementation," says Lukianoff.

FOCUS ON ADVANCED PRICING OPTIMIZATION

Restaurant pricing has been in the news over the past several months, and so has Lukianoff, as an expert in the field. He and his team have worked with more than 60% of the top 200 restaurant chains and their pricing systems are responsible for more than 30 million item price recommendations.

"We've focused our initial efforts on building the most accurate and comprehensive pricing solution available to the industry," explains Lukianoff. "Pricing is a prime example of a high-impact decision where our system drives significantly more profit than DIY or other conventional methods."

INNOVATIVE APPROACH

SignalFlare has invited a group of industry experts to participate in an advisory capacity appropriately deemed the Innovation Circle. "I learned long ago that you can't build world-class products in isolation," says Lukianoff. "Relationships have been the catalyst for our success. We are especially grateful for the partnership of our Innovation Circle Partners who have been even more intimately involved in helping us evolve and improve our solutions."

Authentic Restaurant Brands is one of SignalFlare's longtime partner-clients. Jorge Zaidan of Authentic Restaurant Brands had this to say:

"I have worked with many pricing vendors in my career. SignalFlare's approach is the most thorough and cost effective I have encountered. Without question, SignalFlare offers the best-in-market approach to pricing for restaurants and I recommend them without hesitation." – Jorge Zaidan, Chief Strategy Officer, Authentic Restaurant Brands

ABOUT DECISION INTELLIGENCE

Decision Intelligence (DI) is a practical discipline that integrates business intelligence (BI), artificial intelligence (AI), data science, and probability theory. Gartner, a leading research firm, recognizes DI as a leadership tech trend. It leverages data and predictive models to make business decisions faster, more accurate, and consistent.

ABOUT SIGNALFLARE.AI

SignalFlare.ai's Decision Intelligence powers smart decision-making systems for human decision-makers. SignalFlare.ai's clients improve speed to value by harnessing the power of statistics, data science and artificial intelligence in collaboration with industry experts. Learn more at https://signalflare.ai.

