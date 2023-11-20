EY Announces Chris Bradford and Kevin Wang of Newline Interactive as Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 National Finalists

Chris Bradford and Kevin Wang were selected from a pool of 224 Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 regional award winners from 197 companies across the US.

ALLEN, Texas, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Chris Bradford, President & Co-Founder and Kevin Wang, CEO & Co-Founder of Newline Interactive were named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 National finalist. Chris Bradford and Kevin Wang were selected from a pool of 224 Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 regional award winners from 197 companies across the US. Entrepreneur Of The Year was created to honor those audacious entrepreneurs who dare to reimagine what's possible and develop products and solutions that disrupt markets, revolutionize industries and transform lives. Now in its 37th year, it is celebrated as one of the most respected business award programs in the world.

Headquartered in Allen, Texas, Newline Interactive is a leading supplier of interactive touch screens and innovative software that increases productivity and enables collaboration. Newline Interactive develops products that help organizations in a wide range of vertical markets including financial services, education, healthcare, law enforcement, manufacturing, municipalities, and legal services.

Chris Bradford and Kevin Wang were selected by a panel of independent judges made up of entrepreneurs and other notable business leaders from across the US. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

"Kevin and I are honored to be named Entrepreneur of the Year National finalists," said Chris Bradford, President of Newline Interactive. "Of 224 Entrepreneur Of The Year regional winners from 197 companies, we are pleased to be selected as one of 49 National finalists from 40 companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program makes an impact by celebrating ambitious entrepreneurs who are creating a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. We are honored to be recognized by a program with this legacy."

Since 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated entrepreneurs whose drive, innovative spirit and creativity have fueled their companies' success, revolutionized their industries and positively impacted their communities. The National finalists and winners were announced during a celebration held at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. Learn more about the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National finalists and winners at https://www.ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year/meet-the-winners-and-finalists.

