EY Announces Excella CEO Burton White as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Mid-Atlantic Award Finalist

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future

ARLINGTON, Va., May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Excella CEO Burton White of was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Mid-Atlantic Award finalist. The Mid-Atlantic program celebrates entrepreneurs from Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent business award for leaders who disrupt markets and have a transformational impact on those they serve.

"We founded Excella over 20 years ago, and while the technology landscape has certainly changed, our top priority has never wavered - creating impact for clients and exceptional careers for Excellians," said White. "Over the years, we have built a phenomenal team that has routinely dazzled our clients, leading to significant growth for our company. I am so proud of and grateful to this team for the incredible impact they've made these past two decades. I'm honored to be selected as a finalist for this award on behalf of my very talented colleagues."

White was one of 30 regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. Candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact and more. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future.

Regional award winners will be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards later this year.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, Cresa, Marsh USA, SAP and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation. In Mid-Atlantic, sponsors also include regional Platinum sponsor ADP, regional Gold sponsors Cooley and DLA Piper, and regional Silver sponsor Kelly Benefits Strategies.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Founded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year® has celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious visionaries who are leading successful, dynamic businesses in the US, and it has since expanded to nearly 80 countries and territories globally.

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping to create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

About Excella

Excella is an Agile technology firm and transformative partner to leading organizations. Since 2002, federal agencies, prominent brands, and trailblazing non-profits have turned to Excella to transform bold ideas into elegant technology solutions. We believe technology exists to solve challenges and evolve thinking – we help organizations harness this power to make real progress. Learn more at www.excella.com.

