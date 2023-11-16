EY Announces Kerry Siggins of StoneAge Holdings as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 National Finalist

Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Kerry Siggins, CEO of StoneAge Holdings, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 National finalist. Kerry was selected from a pool of 224 Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 regional award winners from 197 companies across the US.
DURANGO, Colo., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Durango, CO – Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Kerry Siggins, CEO of StoneAge Holdings, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National finalist. Kerry was selected from a pool of 224 Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 regional award winners from 197 companies across the US. Entrepreneur Of The Year was created to honor those audacious entrepreneurs who dare to reimagine what's possible and develop products and solutions that disrupt markets, revolutionize industries, and transform lives. Now in its 37th year, it is celebrated as one of the most respected business programs in the world.
Located in Durango, CO, StoneAge has a total of 189 employees worldwide with approximately 150 of them located in the United States. Founded over four decades ago, StoneAge is a leader and innovator in the hydroblasting industry. In 2023, StoneAge became 100-% employee owned through the Employee Stock Option Program (ESOP), positioning all employees for truly incredible futures.
Kerry was selected by a panel of independent judges made up of entrepreneurs and other notable business leaders from across the U.S. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, growth, purpose, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
Of the award, Kerry said, "As an employee-owned company, being named a national finalist goes far beyond me. This is truly a recognition of my fellow employee owners who go the extra mile every day to make StoneAge an exceptional company."
Since 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated entrepreneurs whose drive, innovative spirit and creativity have fueled their companies' success, revolutionized their industries and positively impacted their communities. The National finalists and winners were announced during a celebration held at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. Learn more about the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National finalists and winners at https://www.ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year/meet-the-winners-and-finalists.
