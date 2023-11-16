EY Announces Kerry Siggins of StoneAge Holdings as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 National Finalist

"As an employee-owned company, being named a national finalist goes far beyond me. This is truly a recognition of my fellow employee owners who go the extra mile every day to make StoneAge an exceptional company." Post this

Kerry was selected by a panel of independent judges made up of entrepreneurs and other notable business leaders from across the U.S. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, growth, purpose, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.

Of the award, Kerry said, "As an employee-owned company, being named a national finalist goes far beyond me. This is truly a recognition of my fellow employee owners who go the extra mile every day to make StoneAge an exceptional company."

Since 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated entrepreneurs whose drive, innovative spirit and creativity have fueled their companies' success, revolutionized their industries and positively impacted their communities. The National finalists and winners were announced during a celebration held at the Strategic Growth Forum, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. Learn more about the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National finalists and winners at https://www.ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year/meet-the-winners-and-finalists.

