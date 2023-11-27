EY Announces Michael Stomberg of The Planet Group as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2023 National Finalist

"This recognition is a true reflection of our team's unwavering resilience, growth mindset, and determination to make a positive impact in the business world. This acknowledgment fuels our passion to continue creating meaningful change and contributing to the success of our industry." Post this

"I am truly honored to be recognized as an Entrepreneur of the Year National finalist," said Stomberg. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible efforts of our dedicated team and the innovative spirit that drives our company. It is a true reflection of our unwavering resilience, growth mindset, and determination to make a positive impact in the business world. This acknowledgment fuels our passion to continue creating meaningful change and contributing to the success of our industry."

Since 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Year has celebrated entrepreneurs whose drive, innovative spirit and creativity have fueled their companies' success, revolutionized their industries and positively impacted their communities. The National finalists and winners were announced during a celebration held at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. Learn more about the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2023 National finalists and winners at https://www.ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year/meet-the-winners-and-finalists

Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for ambitious entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall Award winners go on to compete for the World Entrepreneur Of The Year title. Visit ey.com/us/eoy

The Planet Group, a portfolio company of Odyssey Investment Partners, consists of a group of related global consulting organizations and renowned staffing brands and has been purposefully built to address the professional services needs of leading companies in the Technology, Diversified Energy & Engineering, Accounting & Finance, Human Resources, Infrastructure and Digital Marketing areas. Named one of America's fastest-growing private companies, the company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices throughout the US, Europe, India and LATAM. Visit https://theplanetgroup.com/

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets.

Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate.

Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today.

EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com.

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

